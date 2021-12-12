Halo Infinite devs finally add new playlists after player complaints

343 Industries are finally adding four new playlists to Halo Infinite; Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT), much to the excitement of players who have been begging for them.

On December 4, 343 Industries responded to backlash about the lack of multiplayer game mode playlists. They confirmed more would be coming before the end of the year, and they followed up on that statement on December 11.

Brian Jarrard, the Halo Community Director at 343 Industries, revealed the four new playlists would be Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) — which is precisely what Halo Infinite players have been asking for.

He also confirmed that it’s happening soon — real soon, in fact.

“I’m happy to report that a Slayer playlist is officially locked and loaded for the update next week. Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update on December 14,” Jarrard said on Reddit.

He also explained that the original plan for the Slayer playlist was to add some different variations to the mode to keep things fresh.

However, since it wasn’t possible to have that ready before the holiday break, they’ve decided to release a standard Slayer playlist in the meantime.

Halo Infinite players were delighted with the news. “I’m so excited for FFA!” wrote one player.

“Beautiful. This is exactly the update I’ve been waiting for all week,” wrote another.

343 Industries promised the community they’d do what they could as soon as they could to meet expectations, and they’ve delivered on that promise with this change.