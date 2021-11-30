Halo Infinite devs promise “consistent improvements” to tackle cheaters

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta may still be in its early stages, but that hasn’t stopped a number of hackers from infiltrating the game.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been well-received amongst the game’s community, especially pro players and series veterans. However, like most free-to-play multiplayer titles, Halo Infinite has its fair share of hackers. From aimbots that instantly zap onto enemy Spartans to wallhacks that reveal player locations, these cheaters ruin the game for everyone involved.

In fact, it only took a couple of days for various hacks to appear in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Even Dr Disrespect has raised concerns over how Warzone’s “hackusations” could begin to take over Halo’s lobbies.

Advertisement

Fortunately, it seems 343 are keen to address the current hacking problem and released a statement on the matter.

Halo Infinite devs respond to hacking problem

Halo Infinite’s Community Manager, John Junyszek, gave updates about the game’s current Battle Pass progression and provided details on the team’s commitment to tackling current hacking issues.

Read More: Halo Infinite devs outline changes to Battle Pass progression

“Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it’s one we anticipated,” explained John. “It’ll never go away entirely, but we’re prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors.”

Let's talk about cheating!

Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated. It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

Hacking has been a huge problem for popular free-to-play games like Warzone, and many Halo players will be hoping 343 can keep the hackers under control. “Jumping in to clarify that the wording of ‘improvements to game’s systems’ includes not only our anti-cheat but the rest of the game as well,” continued John.

Advertisement

“It’s worded this way because we don’t take a ‘single feature’ approach, but a game-wide approach to anti-cheat.” We’ll likely see exactly how the developers aim to combat the current hacking problem in the weeks and months to come, but until then, be on the lookout for any suspicious gameplay.