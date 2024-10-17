Call of Duty’s anti-cheat isn’t convincing anyone ahead of Black Ops 6 release

Call of Duty fans have already mocked Ricochet Anti-Cheat being a part of Black Ops 6 before the game is even out, saying it offers no protection from cheaters.

Over the years, Call of Duty has had plenty of tangles with cheating. Back in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), it was a bit harmless. You’d have fast-speed lobbies, a hacked game mode in Global Thermonuclear War, and different called clan tags.

Fast forward a few years, and it’s gotten a bit more vicious. Players had been pushed away from the original Warzone battle royale because of cheaters and demanded the introduction of an anti-cheat.

Article continues after ad

Ricochet was ultimately added to Call of Duty, but it’s had mixed success. Ban waves have slowed cheaters down, but they, ultimately, still exist.

With the release of Black Ops 6 around the corner, it’s been confirmed that the new game will also implement the anti-cheat. However, CoD fans have already mocked that fact.

Article continues after ad

ModernWarzone joked that the “protected by Ricochet anti-cheat” segment of the Black Ops 6 teaser trailer is akin to security guards not doing thorough checks.

Article continues after ad

“(The) Window Ricochet is on is already broken into, that says it all I think,” another player pointed out. “they’re actually promoting it lol.. that’s insane. Legit worst AAA anticheat I’ve ever seen,” another said. “Warzone ranked is in shambles. Literally unplayable and no I’m not just bad,” tweeted another.

Others argued, saying that the cheating problems are more rampant in Warzone than in multiplayer.

“Most of the complaints come from Warzone players as opposed MP players. Until there’s a free weekend that is,” one added. “I don’t think it’s really as bad as people say. The amount of people they ban daily or weekly…I’ve rarely ran into blatant hackers,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

The Call of Duty team have said, at times, that Ricochet is constantly evolving with new updates. So, maybe they’ll have something up their sleeve for Black Ops 6.