Anti-cheat watchdog claims Halo Infinite hacks will be “worse” than Warzone

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta has had a lovely reception, concerns are starting to mount. With more and more hackers exposed, a popular anti-cheat security account believes Halo will have a worse hacking situation than Warzone.

There’s no way around it. Halo Infinite was well-received, but opinions are quickly souring. Within days of the game’s impromptu beta launch, players were already complaining of relentless hackers.

While casuals have complained, they’re not alone. Tfue quickly bashed a suspected cheater during one of his matches and Dr Disrespect went a step further — worrying that Warzone’s rampant hacking problems might come to Halo.

Advertisement

While that’s already a heavy concern, it might be underselling the situation. According to popular anti-cheat Twitter account, Anti-Cheat Police Department, Halo Infinite cheaters could be “much worse” than Warzone.

Halo Infinite’s hackers “much worse” than Warzone?

This game will end up like warzone but much worse 🙂 https://t.co/twvDFcEb5n — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) November 29, 2021

For those who aren’t aware, Warzone’s hacking situation is a mess. The game has a ton of cheaters and that’s made RICOCHET Anti-Cheat one of the most highly anticipated parts of the Pacific launch.

Read more: Halo Infinite hacker banned after shamelessly streaming cheats

So, saying that Halo Infinite’s hacking issues could be as bad as Warzone is already concerning. But saying that it could be “much worse” is… quite worrying. Anti-Cheat PD is well-regarded for understanding cheaters, so many are taking their concerns quite seriously.

Advertisement

Anti-Cheat watchdog explain how to solve Halo Infinite’s hacking problems

Halo is striking a chord with people that hasn't been hit in years. release dedicated server clients to the community and you probably have the next csgo, and the cheating situation helps solve itself, taking some of your burdens away. @Halo @mvankuipers @HCS — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) November 29, 2021

Fortunately, the account has a potential solution in mind: “dedicated server clients.” The account explained that, at the moment, Halo Infinite only uses “in-game data detection to combat cheating.”

As they elaborated, that detection system takes too long to protect players from hackers. They believe that giving dedicated server clients to the community could make life easier.

Read more: Nadeshot demands Halo Infinite ranked fixes as bugs run rampant

At the moment, Microsoft and 343 Industries have yet to address the cheating situation. Players will be keen to hear from them, especially to know if they’ll go the server route or if they have an anti-cheat in the works.