Halo Infinite players convinced battle royale mode coming after dev statement

A recent Halo Infinite dev statement has fan’s convinced that a battle royale mode could be in production as the game looks to invite more players to its services.

Certain Affinity said they would be working closer with 343 Industries on Infinite’s development. It’s unclear as to what the studio will focus on but the timing of the announcement couldn’t be more suspect for fans of the series.

“We’ve been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways,” Certain Affinity said.

Advertisement

The language is unclear if 343 will remain as the primary developer on the game, but it’s evident that CA is preparing to make Halo Infinite a bigger priority around the studio.

We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. https://t.co/fApGobYZS3 pic.twitter.com/XSuS7EtLcq — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) April 12, 2022

This comes on the heels of popular streamers and the larger Halo community asking the devs to embark on a grand undertaking by implementing a battle royale mode.

Now people are taking this as writing on the wall of Halo’s imminent battle royale to help Infinite recoup its player base.

Maybe outsourcing the Halo Infinite: Battle Royale?!” one user said. Meanwhile, another person added: “Battle Royale or a new big innovative mode maybe?”

Advertisement

Since Infinite’s massive launch in late 2021, the game’s active user counts has been tanking as calls for crucial updates and patch fixes have been mounting.

Player complaints have ranged on Halo Infinite’s lack of multiplayer updates, rampant bugs across matchmaking, its ranked mode, the game’s cosmetics, and much more.

Read more: Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves

The belief is that this is 343 is recruiting CA for a Halo Infinite’s battle royale, similar to how Raven Software runs point on Call of Duty’s Warzone.