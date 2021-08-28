OpTic FormaL retires from professional Call of Duty

Former World Champion and OpTic icon, FormaL is stepping away from competing. After CDL 2021 conclusion, the 23-time event winner announced his plans to focus more on content creation.

Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper is coming off a rough Cold War season. The AR slayer hoped for a better season, but he was still second on the team with a 1.04 K/D. OpTic failed to win an event this year and fell Top-6 at CDL Champs.

The news comes after his former teammate, Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon announced that he was an unrestricted free agent for the 2022 season.

FormaL tweeted out his announcement letting his fans know that he thinks he can still compete but it would be “selfish” to his teammates knowing he “might not give them my all.”

Advertisement

Hey, read if you're H4F Read: https://t.co/W9fpWkTc3x — OpTic FormaL (@FormaL) August 28, 2021

“Here we are, 11 years down the road…it’s been a wild ride. Learned a lot about myself through this journey, and I can say I’m happy with what I leave behind,” he said. “At this point in my life, I have a much different perspective on things, and I’ve learned to appreciate even the hardest of losses.”

His audiences across Twitch and YouTube will still see FormaL regularly grinding Call of Duty, but he’ll take a step back from the pro stage.

This story is developing…