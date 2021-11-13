FormaL confirms he’ll compete in Halo Infinite after Call of Duty retirement

OpTic Gaming’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has confirmed that he’ll be competing in Halo Infinite following his retirement from Call of Duty, at least for the first event.

After 11 years of competing in Call of Duty and Halo, FormaL announced that he’d be hanging up his controller after the 2021 CDL season.

The former World Champion amassed over 26 event wins throughout his career, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest assault rifle players of all time.

However, FormaL isn’t done yet. While he has moved into content creation, he’s revealed he’ll be going back to where his career started and will once again be competing in Halo – at least for a little bit.

During his November 12 stream, the Call of Duty veteran was asked by Nadeshot if he’ll be competing in Halo Infinite when it releases on December 8.

While FormaL has hinted at returning to compete in Halo previously, the former pro officially confirmed that he’ll be looking to play in the HCS Major Raleigh.

“Yeah, I think so. I might try the first event, I’m pretty sure it’s like 5 days from the game release, so I could have a chance at that,” FormaL said, with Nadeshot asking him if he’d announced it yet. “I guess I just did,” he added.

With commitment from both developers and esports organizations, the hype for Halo Infinite’s competitive scene is picking up.

$250,000 will be on the line at the HCS Raleigh Major and will be the first taste of competitive Halo Infinite. The competition is set to kick off on December 12 and will conclude on December 19.