Dr Disrespect urges Halo Infinite devs to scrap key game mode already

Dr Disrespect wants the Halo Infinite devs to get rid of the Strongholds game mode already and come up with something a little more “creative” as a replacement.

After much hype and anticipation, 343 made the shock decision to release the multiplayer side of Halo Infinite ahead of everything else.

The release of Infinite’s multiplayer – which has all the classic weapons, iconic game modes, and new maps – has garnered plenty of praise already from players. Many content creators have made their main game of choice too, doing away with the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends to play Halo instead.

That includes Dr Disrespect who has been grinding away through Infinite’s ranked modes alongside some of his long-time teammates in ZLaner, TimTheTatMan, Courage, and DrLupo. The Two-Time has already suggested changes that 343 could make, but he’s got a few more – specifically when it comes to Strongholds.

The game mode, which works like Call of Duty’s Domination mode, requires teams to capture three points on the map, and rack up a score of 250 to win. It’s a key part of the ranked playlist, but the Doc isn’t a fan.

“I say get rid of that game mode altogether. I mean, just put it on the shelf, lets come up with something creative 343,” he said during his November 19 stream. “We’ve got Capture the Flag, plays nice. Team Slayer is awesome. You’ve got Oddball, at times, it gets a little hectic but it’s a sort of fun contrast of game mode. That game mode that we were just playing? I can’t stand it, man.”

ZLaner suggested that when it comes to competitive play, 343 shouldn’t add another mode, but The Doc believes there is room for a fourth. However, he says it has to be a “good one.”

The former Call of Duty developed urged 343 to get some of their best and brightest together and come up with some ideas for a replacement.

With Strongholds being a key part of ranked and competitive play, who knows if they’ll heed his calls.