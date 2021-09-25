TimTheTatman calls for Halo Infinite battle royale: “It has the perfect framework”

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar weighed in on the Halo Infinite battle royale mode discussion, and he explained that as a fan of the genre, it would be “amazing to experience.”

Discussions about whether or not Halo Infinite will have a battle royale mode have been ramping up in recent months.

Popular streamers including Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff have all called for it. Dr Disrespect also claimed to have “inside information” it was in the works, and he believes it’s going to be “really good.”

Leakers also found evidence to support his claims, which has only added to the excitement. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it almost seems inevitable at this point.

TimTheTatman was a little late to the party, but the Warzone star knows his way around a battle royale.

However, he chimed in on the discussion and expressed the desire to see Halo Infinite include a battle royale mode, and he explained why he thinks it will be a good fit.

“I know Halo Infinite and having a battle royale is a huge debate but my bottom line is this,” he said.

“Halo has the perfect framework for an incredible battle royale, and as someone who loves battle royales, it would be amazing to experience it.”

Halo Infinite’s release date hasn’t been locked in yet. However, it’s rumored to release on December 8, 2021.

No official announcement about a battle royale mode has been made, either. However, the demand is there, and based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, all the signs point toward it being included.