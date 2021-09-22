Dr Disrespect spills “inside information” on Halo Infinite battle royale

343 Industries have been pressed heavily on a potential Halo Infinite battle royale mode for months now, and in the absence of no official confirmation, Dr Disrespect claims to have “inside information” on the project.

The idea of Halo’s next game having a BR option has become one of 2021’s biggest rumors, with fellow streamer Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop repeatedly calling for one on Twitter. Moving away from the big content creators, on several occasions, the franchise’s loyal fanbase has made similar rumblings go viral on social media.

Still, even after the breakdown of multiplayer with a comprehensive trailer that didn’t feature a mode similar to Warzone or Apex Legends, players still have hope.

That hope might have gone through the roof on September 22, as Doc hinted at having one of the biggest scoops on the internet.

Dr Disrespect hints at Halo Infinite battle royale mode

During a stream with Z_Laner, was broadcasting his gameplay on Twitch today, and this is the platform where Dr Disrespect is actually banned, he claimed to be ‘in the know’ regarding an upcoming battle royale announcement.

He said: “I’m hoping to jump right into a battle royale game too man, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Laughter broke out on stream soon after, so he continued.

“From what I’ve heard, 300 players, set loop, power weapons on the map, the map designed around the power weapons and locations and points of interest… This is all inside information I am receiving. And it’s going to feel really good, supposedly, super optimized.

“If this first technical Alpha test was a resemblance of that, they’re going to knock it out of the park.”

If you have seen Dr Disrespect on stream before, you will be very aware that he toes the line between reality and jokes all of the time, so chances are this is just an in-jest comment. For the fans hoping it will come to fruition, though, little hints like this should keep them going until the official word breaks out.

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer will be free-to-play on both Xbox and PC platforms, with cross-play.