Lies of P all stats explained: Motivity, Technique, Advanced & more

Lies of P follows the classic Soulslike formula pretty closely, but it has its own way of going about things. Here are all the Lies of P stats explained for veterans of the genre and newcomers alike.

Soulslike fans, especially those who enjoy Bloodborne, will find a lot to love with Lies of P. The game manages to wear its influences clearly on its robotic frilled sleaves – but without ever descending too far into being derivative. This is a dark retelling of the already pretty dark Pinocchio story, set in a Dark Souls-inspired universe that takes grimdark to the extreme.

Those who’ve played a Souls or Soulslike game before will be immediately familiar with Lies of P’s mechanics when it comes to leveling up and stats. However, the game marches to the beat of its own drum, and some of its similarities are labeled very differently and may warrant some explanation. Here’s a breakdown of the stats in Lies of P, what they do, and what they correspond to in classic Soulslike language.

Contents

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Lies of P works a lot like a classic Souls game.

Vitality

Vitality governs how much HP and health you have in Lies of P, so if you want to survive, this will be a stat you’ll not want to neglect. Leveling it will also increase your Guard Regain, this is a mechanic a bit like Bloodborne’s in which you can regain a small amount of health when counter-attacking. It works a bit differently, but the principle is similar. Vitality also boosts your resistance to elemental and physical damage.

Vigor

Vigor is the stat in Lies of P that governs your max Stamina. So if you’re running out of Stamina in combat too frequently, give this stat a boost. It dictates how much you can run, continuously attack, and dodge. So, don’t ignore it. The stat also boosts your resistance to various forms of damage, but not as much as Vitality.

Motivity

Motivity is essentially Lies of P’s strength stat, so it boosts your defense and allows you to wield heavy weapons and do more damage with them. Medium to heavy weapons scale in damage based on this stat, so the more you have, the more damage you’ll do. It’s not so effective when managing the damage of smaller or more advanced weapons though, this is one for the tanks only.

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio There are no strings on this version of Pinocchio.

Capacity

Capacity governs how much weight you can carry at any one time, so the more you upgrade this stat, the more heavier items you can carry together. This works well for builds based on Motivity that require larger, heavier weapons. But it’s also effective for Technique and Advanced builds that require the user to carry protective amulets, throwable items, and more without being slowed down in battle. The more Capacity you have, the more items you’ll be able to carry at one time, meaning you’ll have more options in battle and won’t need to make sacrifices to your loadout.

Technique

Technique is Lies of P’s Dexterity stat if we were comparing it to Dark Souls. It increases the damage done by medium to light weapons by scaling with them. However, it’s pretty useless for heavy weapons. This is a stat for those who want to be quick and nimble, attacking with Rapiers for light, but deadly, attacks and then jumping out of danger. Like Motivity, it also increases your defense, but it also tends to scale well with advanced and elemental weapons, making it a good choice for those who want to lean into both types of damage.

Advanced

Think of Advanced as Lies of P’s version of Arcane from Bloodborne, with a bit of the Intelligence stat from Dark Souls thrown in. Lies of P doesn’t feature magic or wizard builds, but Advanced increases the power of your elemental attacks and Legion Arms. This is a stat that allows players to get creative with the damage they do, looking for a boss’s weaknesses and exploiting them to the fullest. It also greatly boosts your resistance to elemental damage. Combining this stat with Technique can lead to some truly devastatingly powerful builds.

So there you have it, all the stats in Lies of P explained. For more Lies of P content, check out some of our below guides:

