Animal Well: How to get Firecrackers & beat the first enemy

Animal Well doesn’t tell you much, including how to find Firecrackers to defeat your first enemy.

The game needs you to find Firecrackers to defeat the game’s first enemy right after the first Telephone (save point).

So if you want to save some time in figuring out where these can be found when starting Animal Well, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Firecrackers

When you enter the room with the blue ghost to the right of the Telephone, hop onto the ledge right in front of you. Then, quickly jump up and to the left to reach the ledge above you.

Be sure to avoid the blue ghost while doing this. You can tempt the enemy to come at you by moving under it and moving out of the way to dodge, giving you more time to escape.

Jump across the platforms here to the next room, then wait for the moving platform above the Telephone to come to you and hop on it to get to the next area.

Here, you will find your first Yellow Button. This is one of three that you will need to find and press to unlock the path to the Firecrackers.

Press this first button, then drop off the ledge in front of you, holding right to land on the ground beneath you. Here, you’ll find a crank, so use it to raise a platform out of the water, then hop across to the second yellow button.

To find the third button, you will need to walk left from the second one and drop into a secret passage. Follow this to drop down into another passage and move right, then up to find the third Yellow Button.

Press it and you will be able to hop out to where the crank is. Use it again, raise the platform, and hop across to go through the newly-opened path to where the Firecrackers are waiting for you.

How to defeat the blue ghost

After picking up the Firecrackers, you will be instructed on what button to press to use them: C for Xbox, Square for PS5, and Y for Switch.

Go to the left of this room and drop down into the next area to find another blue ghost. Simply toss a Firecracker and the resulting sound and flashing will cause it to disappear for good.

With it out of the way, work your way back up and to the right to where that first blue ghost is and use the Firecracker in the same way as before to defeat it.