How to connect Xbox controller to a PC: Wired, wireless & more

If you’re clueless about how to connect a wired or wireless Xbox controller to a PC, don’t fret, as our quick guide has everything you’ll need to know for Xbox One and 360 controllers.

Be it a single-player, adventure title to get lost in, or a racing game where you’ll compete with the rest of the world, many players prefer to utilize a controller due to its more compact size — and it’s typically much easier to control on the whole, too.

However, if you’re confused about how to connect an Xbox controller to a PC, keep reading, as our guide has got your back on connecting Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers.

Contents

How to connect a wired Xbox controller to a PC

Connecting a wired Xbox controller to a PC is a piece of cake and takes no time at all — all you need to do is plug your controller into one of the USB ports on your PC’s cabinet to get started.

Regardless of whether you have an Xbox 360 or an Xbox One wired controller to connect to your PC, the steps are identical for both.

How to connect a wireless Xbox controller to a PC

If you want to get rid of the cables but still enjoy games from the comfort of a controller, a wireless Xbox controller may be your preferred choice.

If this is your first time using a wireless controller, here’s a simple guide on how to connect it to your PC:

Connecting via Xbox Wireless Adaptor

Plug the Xbox Wireless Adaptor into your PC.

into your PC. Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button.

button. Press and hold the Pair button on the Xbox Wireless Adaptor. A small light will flash for several seconds.

Again, press and hold the Pair button until the light flashes more rapidly .

After it gets connected, the small light will stay lit.

Connecting via Bluetooth

Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button.

button. Press and hold the Pair button for three seconds (the Xbox button will start flashing rapidly).

Go to the Bluetooth settings on your PC and turn it on.

Select Add Bluetooth or other device.

Select your Xbox Wireless Controller.

That’s it! You can now enjoy your wireless controller on your PC.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about connecting an Xbox controller to your PC.

