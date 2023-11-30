Turtle Beach reveals first wireless hall-effect controller for Xbox

Third-party peripheral maker Turtle Beach has revealed its wireless Xbox controller, which will use Hall-Effect analog sticks to prevent drift.

Turtle Beach has become one of the most recognizable names in the field of third-party peripherals such as gaming headsets and flight sticks. The company is now seeking to extend its reputation for quality and reliability with the introduction of its Xbox Stealth Ultra wireless controller.

Controller stick drift has become a hot topic. Though most reported issues involve the Nintendo Switch Joycons, many other modem controllers suffer from the issue, where a controller can make un-commanded inputs despite the user not touching the analog stick. Ironically, a solution to the problem has been known for many years. known as the Hall Effect, it uses a system of magnets to eliminate any drift problems. This is the technology that Turtle Beach is incorporating into its wireless Xbox controller, the Stealth Ultra Wireless.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Say goodbye to drift

Turtle Beach, Pexels

Turtle Beach says the Stealth Ultra Wireless will use precision-crafted components, tactile microswitches, and the company’s own proprietary low-latency wireless technology to ensure premium performance. The controller is designed for Xbox, and will work with other supported devices such as Windows PCs, Smart TVs, and Android devices. The controller is an officially licensed product, so users will not need to worry about controller lockout on the Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Also new to the Stealth Ultra controller is a suite of customization options for the controller, which is adjusted using the “Connected Command Display”, a small screen built into the controller itself. This system controls the RGB lighting, but also the chat audio settings, thumbstick sensitivity, mappable buttons, and more. It is even possible to set the display to show notifications from friends on social media.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Stealth Ultra wireless controller is available for pre-order on the official Turtle Beach website at a price of $199.99. It is planned to launch on December 15, 2023.