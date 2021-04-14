xQc begs his GTA RP fans not to "chat hop" after latest No Pixel cop drama - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was involved in another controversial incident with a police officer on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server, but this time he begged fans not to ‘chat hop’ and even threatened to ban them if they did.

It didn’t take long for xQc to find himself caught up in another altercation with a GTA RP police officer. This time, it happened with KylieBitkin, a full-time streamer who joined the NoPixel server in 2019.

It all started when xQc was robbing a bank with a hostage. After a non-violent standoff and brief negotiation with her character, Brittany Angel, he turned his back on her and proceeded to steal some money.

But while he was in the middle of the looting animation and couldn’t move, she seized the opportunity and opened the security gate. Then, she marched into the vault, opened fire, and downed him before he could do anything.

The incident didn’t sit well with some of xQc’s fans, who felt like it wasn’t something a police officer would do in real life. They also claimed it was a ‘power play’ to exploit the looting animation.

So, similar to what happened in previous incidents, a small portion of his fans decided to chat hop and harass her. She even claimed one of them said she deserves to be “r*ped and skinned alive.”

xQc was a little annoyed about the situation, too. But he immediately discouraged people from chat hopping, which he’s done in the past. However, this time, he was more stern about it and promised anyone who did it would be banned.

“I promise I’m not actually mad at anybody out of character,” he said. “Don’t chat hop or get mad. It’s fine. I f**king lost. We lose all the f**king time. Who cares? It’s one more loss out of all the losses we take.”

He added it “wasn’t a big deal,” and that he’d rinse and repeat the bank heist. But, he left a strong message to anyone thinking about chat hopping: “If you chat hop, you’re getting cross-banned. I don’t give a f**k.”

People are commending xQc for handling the situation better this time. They appreciate the fact he took the loss on the chin and declared a firmer zero-tolerance stance towards chat chopping.

However, some believe it’s only a matter of time before he cracks, and if he does, they expect it will be followed up with more toxic behavior from chat hoppers.

Only time will tell what happens next.