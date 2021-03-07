Sykkuno can't stop randomly punching people in NoPixel GTA RP - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Sykkuno has jumped on the GTA RP hype and created a character for the NoPixel RP server. There’s just one problem: his character can’t stop punching people.

GTA RP has taken over Twitch in the past few weeks, with some of the platform’s biggest streamers rampaging around Los Santos with self-created fictional characters.

Having had his breakthrough on Twitch aided by the Among Us hype, viewers expected Sykkuno to jump on the GTA RP train to help expand his audience. However, Sykkuno originally refused, explaining how he thought he was too late to get in on the action.

He’s since had a change of heart, however, having played GTA RP in each of his last two streams. In the time he’s been playing, his character – Yuno Sykk – has developed an interesting habit.

While some players have turned their characters into police officers or burger flippers, Sykkuno went down the more traditional route of turning his character into a motorcycle helmet-wearing criminal.

One added quirk sets Yuno Sykk apart from the rest, however. Sykkuno’s character has developed a penchant for randomly punching NPC’s and other players in the GTA RP NoPixel server.

Sykkuno Clips has made a nifty compilation of some of the occasions Yuno spontaneously decided to throw out a punch.

"Yuno sometimes makes certain erratic actions, like randomly punching an individual near him." – NoPixel Wiki pic.twitter.com/e6vX6RGghI — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) March 7, 2021

On the NoPixel Wiki, Sykkuno’s character is actually described as “Yuno sometimes makes certain erratic actions, like randomly punching an individual near him.”

Sykkuno seems to have perfected the art of pretending it was an accident. If it had happened once (and his acting was a bit better), we’d be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

While punching people isn’t normally a socially acceptable move, it’s unlikely to stir up the same level of controversy we’ve seen from other streamers on the GTA RP NoPixel server. xQc, for example, has been making headlines after he was banned for using an exploit to gun down police officers.

It’ll be interesting to see where Yuno Sykk ends up going next on the server. Whether his punching habit will land him in trouble remains to be seen, but it’s going to be worth keeping an eye on.