Twitch streamer MoonMoon responds to allegations of cheating on wife with GTA RP partner

Twitch star MoonMoon is being accused of cheating on his wife with a married woman who also happened to be his GTA RP partner.

MoonMoon’s GTA RP character, Maximilian Thoroughbred, was in a relationship with DivaJilly’s character Siobahn Fitzpatrick, but it seems like their fake romance expanded to more than just roleplaying.

On September 25, ex-HOTS pro KingCaffeine posted a Discord conversation where his wife described an intimate encounter with MoonMoon.

“My wife of 15 years, and the role player of Siobhan on No Pixel GTA RP and the love of my life, has apparently been cheating on me for months with the Twitch streamer MoonMoon,” KingCaffeine said.

He further alleged that the messages were from TwitchCon 2024 and that he’d found them when he was trying to see if his wife was okay, because she wasn’t replying to him.

“It really saddens me that it came to this after months of assuring me it was all ‘RP.’ I was sold the lie that it was just about sex positivity and girl bossing, when in reality they were just living out their secret fantasies while both being married,” he added.

KingCaffeine also accused his wife of messaging other men, too, saying she had been sending videos back and forth with them.

Neither MoonMoon nor DivaJilly has responded to the claims just yet. However, seven months ago, MoonMoon said he was in a “very good relationship” with his wife and had “no feelings” for his character’s partner in real life.

Not long after, MoonMoon posted a response to the accusations in his subscribers-only Discord channel, in which he claimed that DivaJilly was in an “open relationship” during the time of their supposed affair.

“Didn’t bother reading the dude’s post on Twitter,” he began. “Chick was in an open marriage (his decision, not hers). I’ve been separated from my wife for two like two months (she’s a nice lady, so be nice).”

On top of that, MoonMoon claimed that he “never talked to [DivaJilly] inappropriately” while out of character, saying they had no contact outside of roleplaying online – but said “TwitchCon was really sweet.”

The allegations have rocked the GTA RP community, leaving many shocked by the situation. “I can’t believe MoonMoon would do something like that,” one wrote.

This is hardly the first time a cheating scandal has rocked the streaming community. Infamously, Dr Disrespect broke character years ago to reveal that he had been unfaithful to his wife and would be taking a streaming break.