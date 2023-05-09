Rockstar Games job listing suggests GTA 6 development is close to complete

A new Rockstar Games job listing could be very good news for GTA 6 fans anxiously awaiting the game’s release.

Fans have been eager for a GTA 6 announcement trailer since Rockstar revealed the game was in development and would set entertainment benchmarks.

Although the game has yet to be shown off in an official capacity, leaks have confirmed GTA 6 will see the franchise return to Vice City. Apparently, it will also include a female protagonist and a variety of new gameplay mechanics.

Now it seems like the long-awaited next installment in the series has reached a big development milestone, and we may not have long to wait for the game to be showcased by Rockstar.

New Rockstar job listing could be good news for GTA 6 fans

As reported by Gamerant, a job posting for a voiceover director has popped up on Rockstar’s website, leading fans to believe the game’s script has been completed.

“Rockstar is looking for an experienced Director with a track record of crafting compelling performances for theater, TV, or film to join us in making groundbreaking video games,” the listing says.

Rockstar Games Rockstar is hiring a voiceover director.

Part of the job will include, “[directing] VO sessions ranging from main story content to NPC’s and exertions” and “maintaining the nuance and continuity of the game’s narrative.”

The job also involves offering support for motion capture along with traveling to other countries to direct VO sessions.

Of course, there is no guarantee that this job listing is for GTA 6 and could involve GTA Online or another game entirely.

That said, with rumors indicating that Rockstar could be releasing GTA 6 in installments, it’s possible that this could be for content further down the road or even the next iteration of GTA Online.

In any case, hopefully, we won’t have long to wait to see if GTA 6 finally gets a reported release in 2024 and an official trailer.