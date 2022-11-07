Rockstar Games boss confirms “unfortunate” GTA 6 leak won’t impact release

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Rockstar Games has responded to concerns that GTA 6 could be delayed following the massive hack that resulted in early gameplay footage being leaked.

The gaming world was set ablaze back in September when 90 videos featuring developmental footage of GTA 6 appeared online following a major Rockstar Games hack.

While Rockstar worked quickly to get the videos removed, the damage had been done with the leaks confirming numerous GTA 6 rumors such as a male and female protagonist, a Vice City return, and more.

Despite the leaks, Rockstar has yet to officially announce GTA 6, but addressed the leaks in a Take-Two investor call on November 7.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 won’t be delayed despite the hack.

Rockstar Games responds to GTA 6 leak concerns

During the investor call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to the leaks, calling them “terribly unfortunate” and “disappointing.”

Players concerned about a possible delay of the game will be happy to know, however, that development is continuing on as scheduled and no significant damage had been done.

According to Zelnick, there is no evidence that material assets were stolen, so the game remains in development as it were as if no hack had ever taken place to begin with.

“[The hack] won’t have any influence on development,” he reiterated.

It’s still not clear when GTA 6 will release or when Rockstar Games will even finally announce the game officially, but with development continuing as normal, hopefully, we won’t have much longer to wait.

Until then, Rockstar has a lot more planned with GTA Online in the future, so fans will still have some new content to look forward to until they get the chance to cruise around a modern Vice City.