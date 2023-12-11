OnlyFans content creator reveals new cosplay of “mud girl” from GTA 6 trailer

OnlyFans model PeachJars has uploaded a photo on Twitter of her brand new GTA 6 “mud girl” cosplay outfit from the new trailer that was unveiled early in December 2023.

After years of rumors and leaks, the first official trailer for GTA 6 has arrived. The minute and thirty long announcement footage boasts impressive visuals, a large map and the best look yet at the upcoming instalment of the new entry.

As one can expect, the GTA community has gone wild for the footage, the footage breaking YouTuber records for the most viewed video game trailer in a 24 hour period.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the footage, various characters, including the first female protagonist Lucia, are given their chance to shine. With certain stills and moments from the trailer garnering major attention online.

Article continues after ad

One such moment and character to get given a spotlight is the woman who is seen covered in mud, sporting a backwards cap and a bikini top decked out with the American flag.

Following the attention this character has been receiving online, OnlyFans content creator PeachJars posted a photo on Twitter of her cosplayers as “mud girl.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The image of her cosplay was followed by the caption “my name is peach btw” before the OnlyFans model added in the comments that the outfit for the cosplay was “from my closet” and that she “would’ve done it earlier if my parents weren’t visiting.”

Article continues after ad

The content creator then added that “I am buying mud now for an … “alternate” version that will be on my OF this week.”

As more footage and trailers are dropped for GTA 6, there is every chance that more content creators will begin cosplaying as the various characters set to feature in the new GTA game.

Article continues after ad

For the moment however, PeachJars is one of the first to upload a photo of new GTA 6 costume ideas.

For all the latest GTA news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.