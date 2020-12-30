Logo
New leak claims Rockstar canceled Bully 2 to focus on GTA 6

Published: 30/Dec/2020 1:36

by Tanner Pierce
Rockstar Games

Bully 2

According to notable Rockstar leakers, the long-rumored sequel Bully 2 was apparently canceled in 2017 in order to focus on Grand Theft Auto 6, which is sure to make GTA fans happy but will probably be a disappointment to fans of the 2006 game.

If you’re interested in Rockstar’s 2006 title Bully and have been hoping that a sequel might somehow come to fruition at some point in the near future then it seems like you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

According to notable Rockstar leaker Tez2 over on GTA Forums (as originally reported by DualShockers), the game was officially canceled in 2017. This isn’t the first time this as happened, as apparently the game was originally in development and then subsequently canceled sometime in the early 2010’s.

Rockstar Games
The original Bully was originally released in 2006 and fans have been clamoring for a sequel since.

This 2017 cancellation seems to have been after a rebooted development but it’s unknown how many, if any assets were carried over between each cycle.

The good news, at least for some Rockstar fans that is, is that according to Tez2, this cancellation was due to the fact that the developers were shifting their focus over to Grand Theft Auto 6.

These claims were later confirmed by another notable insider, Yan2295, who simply responded saying that Tez2 is “right”. Of course, it’s absolutely worth reminding people to take all of these with a grain of salt, as with any and all rumors.

GTA Forums
Rockstar Insider Tez2 says that he believes Bully 2 was canceled again 2017.

If this is true, however, then GTA 6 may be coming sooner than we actually think, which is sure to excite longtime fans. That being said, at this point, given how much conflicting info out there, it’s probably the case that no one truly has the answer about what’s going on with either GTA 6 or even Bully 2.

We’ll just have to wait and see when Rockstar announces GTA 6 sometime in the future, although given the developer’s secrecy on the subject, it probably won’t be for a good while.

Pokemon

Pokemon fan pays for college after selling cards for $80,000

Published: 30/Dec/2020 1:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon fan Caleb King showing off his TCG collection.
Caleb King

Pokemon TCG

A Pokemon fan was floored after discovering his childhood Trading Card Game collection was worth thousands of dollars. The college student was able to sell his Nintendo collectibles to help pay for tuition. 

Originally debuting in 1998, Pokemon cards have seen an explosion in value in 2020. Items once thrown into binders by children in the 90s can sell for as much as a house.

One fan was stunned when they realized their collection of TCG items was now worth an incredible amount of money. So much so that they are paying off their medical school bills by selling them.

Pokemon card collector Caleb King in Fox News Atlanta segment.
Fox Atlanta / Caleb King
The university student sold his Pokemon Card collection for $80,000 to help pay for college tuition.

Student pays for college selling Pokemon cards

According to a report by Fox News, a University of North Georgia student named Caleb King was able to sell his Pokemon cards for over $80,000. Incredibly, the young adult only paid $4,000 for some of his collection back in 2016 – an astonishing 180% increase in value.

In an interview with the news outlet, King explained how his family had initially warned him from wasting his money: “A lot of people tried to discourage me from doing it at the beginning – especially my parents. They said “Hey, you shouldn’t be spending that kind of money on these cards, that’s ridiculous.” … I didn’t listen, and it paid off.”

The university student explained that he was able to use the money he made off the TCG collectibles to help pay off his medical school tuition. The Pokemon collector urged fellow fans to look through their childhood keepsakes after making thousands of dollars on eBay selling cards.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, King still reportedly has over $50,000 worth of cards left in his possession. His purchase in 2016 is an example of how some collectors were able to buy items for next to nothing only for them to explode in value just a few years later.

If nothing else, the student’s story will have many scrambling through storage to see if any of their Nintendo collectibles are now worth anything. For our guide on how to make money collecting and selling Pokemon cards, check out our guide here.