New leak claims Rockstar canceled Bully 2 to focus on GTA 6

According to notable Rockstar leakers, the long-rumored sequel Bully 2 was apparently canceled in 2017 in order to focus on Grand Theft Auto 6, which is sure to make GTA fans happy but will probably be a disappointment to fans of the 2006 game.

If you’re interested in Rockstar’s 2006 title Bully and have been hoping that a sequel might somehow come to fruition at some point in the near future then it seems like you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

According to notable Rockstar leaker Tez2 over on GTA Forums (as originally reported by DualShockers), the game was officially canceled in 2017. This isn’t the first time this as happened, as apparently the game was originally in development and then subsequently canceled sometime in the early 2010’s.

This 2017 cancellation seems to have been after a rebooted development but it’s unknown how many, if any assets were carried over between each cycle.

The good news, at least for some Rockstar fans that is, is that according to Tez2, this cancellation was due to the fact that the developers were shifting their focus over to Grand Theft Auto 6.

These claims were later confirmed by another notable insider, Yan2295, who simply responded saying that Tez2 is “right”. Of course, it’s absolutely worth reminding people to take all of these with a grain of salt, as with any and all rumors.

If this is true, however, then GTA 6 may be coming sooner than we actually think, which is sure to excite longtime fans. That being said, at this point, given how much conflicting info out there, it’s probably the case that no one truly has the answer about what’s going on with either GTA 6 or even Bully 2.

We’ll just have to wait and see when Rockstar announces GTA 6 sometime in the future, although given the developer’s secrecy on the subject, it probably won’t be for a good while.