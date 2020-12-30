Logo
Possible GTA 6 weapons found hidden in RDR2 code

Published: 30/Dec/2020 0:17

by Michael Gwilliam
gta 6 hints in red dead 2
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Players anxiously awaiting Rockstar to reveal any information about the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 may have discovered some hints at its development hidden within Red Dead Redemption 2’s back-end files files.

Over on the GTA Forums, a user was digging through code in Red Dead Redemption 2 and made a surprising discovery after viewing a file called propsets.meta.

In this file, the names of several weapons were listed. Interestingly, these weapons aren’t found in Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto V. One references a pistol referred to as Browning and the other a L1A1 rifle. The user who discovered these files, DerekLeet, believes the former is the Browning Hi-Power.

This is important to note because RDR2’s story takes place in 1899 and these guns would be completely out of place historically.

Frankin in GTA V
Rockstar Games
It’s possible some GTA 6 weapon files were found in RDR2

There are also two variants of the Browning pistol with the other likely being a silenced/suppressed version.

Additionally, the AK-47 is also found in the game’s code. While some may think this would have been leftover or extra code from GTA 5, it doesn’t line up with how that game refers to the weapon.

As DerekLeet explained, “These aren’t from GTA V because GTA V’s version of these sections have entirely different weapons, and the AK47 in that game is referred to as ‘W_AR_ASSAULTRIFLE’ rather than ‘W_AR_AK47.’”

Red Dead Redemption 2 files
GTA Forums
The Browning Hi-Power doesn’t exactly work in a western game.

What makes this discovery all the stranger is the fact that these files aren’t new or added in with a patch. According to the original poster, these files have been in the game dating back to Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

One possibility is that these weapons were actually intended for RDR2 as a cut cheat code or easter egg, as bringing an AK-47 into the old west would be absolutely insane.

That said, it’s also possible that these files are connected to GTA 6. Considering the fact that Red Dead 2 was such a technical wonder there’s a chance that Rockstar was using it to test out some parts of GTA 6.

Headshot in Red Dead Redemption
Rockstar Games
Rockstar may have been testing GTA 6 weapons in RDR2.

In any case, this marks yet another chapter in the ever-growing hype towards the next GTA title even though Rockstar has yet to formally announce the game.

Hopefully, once GTA V gets rereleased on next-gen consoles, we can hear something about the next installment later on in 2021.

Overwatch

Ingenious ideas to fix flawed Overwatch Priority Pass system

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:49 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 23:57

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s new Priority Pass system hasn’t really worked out as anyone intended, but players have plenty of ideas for how to improve the new feature.

When Priority Pass was first announced by Blizzard, it seemed like a good idea to decrease queue times for DPS which are the longest in the game.

Instead, when it came out, it actually led to an increase in queue times, since everyone and their grandma was using the passes at what seemed like the same time, causing wait times to spike.

Oni Genji Overwatch skin
Blizzard
Long queue times for DPS are pretty standard in Overwatch, even with Priority Passes.

Basically, it takes about 2-3 hours of playtime to rack up the maximum of 40 passes, give or take. Once you have them, they don’t expire either, so you can queue up for quicker DPS times anytime you feel like it.

This might seem convenient, but having no expiration date, along with the high cap on the number of passes you can have and how easy they are to obtain, could all contribute to the problems the system is facing.

One Reddit user named ExtraterritorialFrog came up with three suggestions that seem like they might work focused on each of these areas — namely reducing the maximum amount of passes, lowering the reward per match, and having them decay after a week similar to high-level Competitive rankings.

Players at different Skill Ratings report various amounts of success with the system, and Blizzard has promised to keep making changes to get things right, which could even include some of the ones listed here.

Even though Blizzard and even Jeff himself have said they’re working on fixes for the problems that immediately arose as the Priority Pass came out, there’s still no telling exactly when they’ll happen, not mention what exactly they’re going to try and “fix.”

We would wager that they’re definitely taking a look at all of the suggestions above though, and then some. The Priority Pass system isn’t a terrible one, but it’s clear it still needs a little bit of work to get it working as intended.