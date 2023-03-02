Is 50 Cent in GTA 6? Speculation ramps up after cryptic social media post

Rapper 50 Cent has teased the possibility of being involved in GTA 6, with the musician posting a cryptic message on social media that has fans scratching their heads and expressing their excitement on the potential collaboration.

While much remains yet to be confirmed or revealed about the next GTA installment, rumors and speculation have taken over online. With gameplay leaks, developer insights, and more, the hype surrounding GTA 6 is constant.

Now, however, a recent Instagram post from one of the biggest musicians in the world hints at the possibility of their involvement in the upcoming game.

50 Cent teases GTA involvement on social media

Across social media platforms, 50 Cent posted an image of the GTA Vice City backdrop, captioning the post “I will explain this later, GLG, GreenLightGang this sh** bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM.”

While the message and the image are pretty unclear, many have taken this as a hint that the rapper will be involved in the upcoming GTA 6 game. While the initial speculation is that he will feature on the soundtrack, others are also guessing that he could even have a proper role in the gameplay.

Perhaps we’ll even see 50 Cent hosting his own radio station, or featuring as part of an in-game television show, given his reference to Power. But this is all purely speculation for the time being.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information about this GTA 6 rumor is revealed.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released way back in 2013, almost exactly a decade ago. Shortly after its initial release, online multiplayer mode dropped and was a massive hit for the game. Since then though, many have been speculating already what the next game will be.

And while there have been multiple re-releases of GTA 5 on newer platforms, as well as a variety of DLC and new content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games has not given away much about what Grand Theft Auto 6 will include.