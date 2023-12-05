Adin Ross claims he’s in GTA 6 after trailer releases early

Kick star Adin Ross has claimed that he’s playing a role in Grand Theft Auto 6 after a trailer for the game leaked early, then was officially released by Rockstar.

GTA fans got their Christmas gift a day early after Rockstar released the very first trailer for GTA 6 on December 4 — a day before it was scheduled to go live.

This was due to a leak of the trailer that appeared online mere minutes earlier, with text overlaying the video urging viewers to purchase cryptocurrency.

In response, Rockstar pushed out the official trailer on their own channels. Fans got an up-close and personal look at the new face of Vice City, including its beautiful beaches, bombastic nightclubs, and the series’ two new main characters.

However, it looks like fans could be seeing another big face in the game if certain claims are to be believed.

Adin Ross claims he’ll be in GTA 6 amid leaked trailer chaos

Shortly after the trailer went live, Kick streamer Adin Ross published a post on Twitter / X claiming that he is supposed to play a cameo role in the highly-anticipated game.

The broadcaster also claimed that fans can expect to see him in a second trailer releasing some time later in the next year and thanked Rockstar for allowing him to supposedly play a part in the title.

“I’m in GTA 6. I can’t speak much about it, but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer,” Adin wrote. “Either way I’m blessed, and thank you to Rockstar for giving me an opportunity to have something to do with the greatest game ever.”

Twitter/X:AR15THEDEMON

At the time of writing, it’s unconfirmed if Adin’s claims are legit — but given the hype around the latest trailer, it looks like fans are more excited than ever for any new information about the game.

GTA 6 is set to release in 2025.