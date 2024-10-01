How to get GTA Online 11 year birthday rewards

GTA Online is celebrating its 11th birthday and if you’ve been around for a while, you could be entitled to a special gift. Here’s what you need to know.

It may have only felt like yesterday, but yes, Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online are well over a decade old now. It’s scary to think about, given the majority of Grand Theft Auto fans can still remember where they were when they first booted up GTA 5.

Over the years, Rockstar Games have celebrated the anniversary in-game, giving GTA Online players some special treats.

Last year’s presents caused a bit of a stir when fans assumed they were hints about GTA 6. However, this year’s aren’t going to cause any sort of confusion.

If you log into GTA Online on its birthday – October 1 – you’re going to discover a brand-new party hat in your wardrobe. Given it’s the 11th anniversary, the hat will, of course, be centered around the number 11.

Load up GTA Online Join a session – public or private, it doesn’t matter Play for a few minutes and then head to your apartment You should now have an 11th-anniversary hat in your wardrobe Add it to your GTA Online character to celebrate the day!

If you’ve played GTA Online since day one, you may have 11 of these hats now. So, it’s a nice bit of bragging rights.

You can also prove yourself to be a true fan if anyone asks how long you’ve been around by showing off the other hats in your collection.

Plus, it could be the last GTA Online birthday celebration before we get our hands on GTA 6. So, that’s another piece of history to look at.