How to find GTA Online’s Loch Ness Monster Easter Egg

Published: 24/Dec/2020 16:18

by James Busby
GTA Online Loch Ness Monster
Rockstar Games

GTA Online may not be the newest open-world game, but it still manages to add new and exciting content for fans to enjoy. The latest update has brought the Cayo Perico Heist adventure and players have discovered a Scottish surprise. 

Rockstar has always enjoyed hiding various Easter Eggs in its games – from mysterious UFOs to Breaking Bad’s Walter White. There certainly seems to be no end to GTA’s pop culture references. However, players are now discovering none other than the Loch Ness monster in the game’s recently released Cayo Perico Heist.

The new update tasks GTA Online players with infiltrating the heavily guarded private party island of the ruthless drug lord El Rubio. Not only is this heist one of the largest to date, but it is also home to one of the coolest Easter Eggs in the entire game. Here’s how you can find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online. 

How to find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online

GTA Online Nessie sand sculpture
Rockstar Games
An early hint at what awaits you off the coast of Cayo Perico.

No scuba gear or boats are needed to find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online. Instead, YouTube channel GTA Series Videos notes that you can find this ancient beast floating on the coast of Cayo Perico. 

There’s also an early indication of Nessie making an appearance during the beach party section of the heist. If you head round to the back of the bar, you’ll find a sand sculpture of the loch-dwelling monster. 

Snap a picture and send it over to Pavel, where he’ll state that it’s not possible for the monster to have been spotted this far south. Of course, this isn’t the case. According to GTA Series Videos, the Loch Ness Monster can be spotted during different stages of the Cayo Perico Heist. 

If you happen to get too close to it, the Loch Ness Monster will simply dive down into the watery depths below. As a result, it’s often best to view it from afar with a scoped weapon. 

It’s a pretty neat Easter Egg and one that many players certainly wouldn’t expect to see floating off the sunny shores of Cayo Perico. 

Summit1g hits out at Escape from Tarkov’s overpowered Scavs

Published: 24/Dec/2020 16:17

by Lauren Bergin
Summit1g Escape from Tarkov
Battlestate Games, Twitter: Summit1g

Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has become one of Escape from Tarkov’s most famous faces, but in a recent stream he slammed the FPS title’s AI Scavs for being overpowered.

Summit1g and Escape from Tarkov have a long history. With the game rising to prominence at the end of 2019, Summit was one of many streamers to break through to Tarkov fame. While never having stuck to one game in his career, Summit and the FPS go somewhat hand in hand.

Well, that’s until recently. In a recent stream the former CSGO pro explained that he was unlikely to return to the game due to it being “stressful.”

While the Twitch star has decided to give the game another whirl, he wasn’t exactly satisfied with the current state of the game.

Summit1g looking at camera
Summit1g, Twitch
It doesn’t seem like the Twitch streamer is happy with the EFT meta.

Summit slams EFT’s AI

While Summit has returned to Tarkov over the past couple of days, he’s continued to be disappointed by the game’s inconsistencies when it comes to AI, specifically the Scavs.

Seen targeting one of the game’s bandits and narrowly missing a couple of headshots, Summit is instantly deleted by a shot that travels through a tree. It’s clear immediately that he’s not pleased.

Later in the stream he attacks the issue head on, asking “do you know what the joke is about this game? It’s that Scavs hit you full moving from any distance… maybe when a Scav f*cking moves he gets a little bit of a decrease on f*cking accuracy or something just like players f*cking do.”

“The amount of time I’ve been strafing shotgun from so f*cking far is just stupid, through f*cking trees no doubt where they can’t f*cking see me.” He then concludes that “their AI sucks d*ck in this game.”

It seems as though the streamer is reaching the end of the line with Tarkov’s confusing balancing system. Maybe the new patch, which wipes characters and introduces new guns and a map expansion to the game will reignite his passion for the shooter, but we’ll have to wait and see.