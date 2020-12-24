How to find GTA Online’s Loch Ness Monster Easter Egg

GTA Online may not be the newest open-world game, but it still manages to add new and exciting content for fans to enjoy. The latest update has brought the Cayo Perico Heist adventure and players have discovered a Scottish surprise.

Rockstar has always enjoyed hiding various Easter Eggs in its games – from mysterious UFOs to Breaking Bad’s Walter White. There certainly seems to be no end to GTA’s pop culture references. However, players are now discovering none other than the Loch Ness monster in the game’s recently released Cayo Perico Heist.

The new update tasks GTA Online players with infiltrating the heavily guarded private party island of the ruthless drug lord El Rubio. Not only is this heist one of the largest to date, but it is also home to one of the coolest Easter Eggs in the entire game. Here’s how you can find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online.

How to find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online

No scuba gear or boats are needed to find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online. Instead, YouTube channel GTA Series Videos notes that you can find this ancient beast floating on the coast of Cayo Perico.

There’s also an early indication of Nessie making an appearance during the beach party section of the heist. If you head round to the back of the bar, you’ll find a sand sculpture of the loch-dwelling monster.

Snap a picture and send it over to Pavel, where he’ll state that it’s not possible for the monster to have been spotted this far south. Of course, this isn’t the case. According to GTA Series Videos, the Loch Ness Monster can be spotted during different stages of the Cayo Perico Heist.

If you happen to get too close to it, the Loch Ness Monster will simply dive down into the watery depths below. As a result, it’s often best to view it from afar with a scoped weapon.

It’s a pretty neat Easter Egg and one that many players certainly wouldn’t expect to see floating off the sunny shores of Cayo Perico.