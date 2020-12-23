Logo
GTA

GTA Online players warned about exploit that lets modders SWAT & DDoS users

Published: 23/Dec/2020 0:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online modders are reportedly completely ruining the experience for other players by using an exploit to access their personal information, DDoS or even SWAT them.

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online is normally one that, despite the chaos associated with the GTA franchise, is quite peaceful. Users work together to complete heists, earn cash, climb the ranks and explore more of San Andreas.

Now though, that peace has come under threat due to an exploit involving malicious mod menus that can force players out of single-player or invite-only sessions.

According to Twitter user thebrickprince, these menus are a “severe security risk” and the community shouldn’t underestimate just how troublesome they can be.

Bank heist in GTA V
Rockstar Games
You can’t participate in heists when there is a DDoS attack.

“These menus allow players to spoof their names and Rockstar IDs to make it impossible to report them,” the player warned. Furthermore, the modders can gain access to your IP address or Rockstar ID, causing them to know when certain players are online.

Once they know you’re online, the modders can, according to thebrickprince, make your life “a living hell” with the ability to DDoS you.

DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks weaponize multiple compromised computers and can boot users from the internet. The gist of it is that these attacks can make it impossible for users to play the game.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect, however, is that access to players’ information can potentially lead to swatting.

“People are oftentimes hurt in SWAT raids, sometimes even killed,” the player further noted in his desperate plea to Rockstar.

SWAT raids occur when police services are warned that a player’s house is a hotbed of criminal activity. As a result, armed SWAT teams are called into action.

Needless to say, all of this sounds catastrophic for members of the community. “You’ve sent cease and desists to menus before, please do it again. Please make changes to your game that don’t allow modders to do this. Please do something,” thebrickman begged, tagging Rockstar in the process.

So far, the gaming juggernaut has yet to respond to the exploit, but hopefully, it’s patched out and dealt with as soon as possible.

Gaming

KFC Gaming’s chicken-heating KFConsole is actually real – gaming specs, info, release, price

Published: 22/Dec/2020 21:11 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 21:14

by Bill Cooney
KFC Gaming/Cooler Master

Share

Fried Chicken fast-food chain KFC has partnered with PC hardware manufacturer Cooler Master to bring us the first video game console that’s capable of keeping chicken hot and toasty between rounds – and yes, we are being completely serious.

“KFC Gaming” has become a meme in itself on social media, and we would say it’s one of the most successful esports marketing ploys we’ve seen of late. Back in June, they actually teased the “KFConsole” but everyone assumed it was just a clever joke; oh how wrong we were.

Out of nowhere, on Dec. 22, KFC Gaming dropped a trailer finally giving us our first look at the technological masterpiece, which seems completely real, and actually boasts impressive specs for a battle station that can also keep fried chicken warm while you’re fragging out.

We know, we know, you must be thinking “A PC/console that can keep food hot? You must be losing it,” and to be honest we thought the same thing when we saw the trailer that claims the whole of human advancement has led us to this moment.

But, it actually seems to be legit from what we can tell, with Cooler Master dedicating an entire detailed specs page to this oddity, so let’s dive right in and take a look at what’s under the hood, and when you can pick it up for yourself.

KFConsole hardware & gaming specs

KFC Gaming
It might look sleek, but we bet it smells even better.

According to Cooler Master, the KFConsole boasts an Intel Nuc 9 extreme compute element (which retails for about $1,500 on its own) as the CPU component.

While it doesn’t specify which graphics card (GPU) will come along with it, the KFConsole does claim to have the “first of its kind hot-swappable GPU slot,” so you’ll be able to change out GPUs without shutting down the system altogether. A feature Cooler Master says will allow it to “stay the most powerful console for generations to come.”

Two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs top it all off, and make this a rig a powerful one, so powerful, KFC Gaming claims it can play Cyberpunk: 2077 “better than any other console.” What does this all add up to? Well, according to the announcement, this new beast will have the following features:

  • VR Ready
  • Ray Tracing
  • 240FPS with up to 240HZ output
  • 4k-TV Gaming
Cooler Master
Performance specs for the KFConsole from Cooler Master.

But there’s one more burning question we have, how does it keep the chicken hot?

To do that, the build will utilize “the systems natural heat and airflow system” to keep your tenders, fried chicken, or other poultry products piping hot between rounds.

It does remain to be seen though exactly how the rest of the components will stay cool while still keeping the food on top warm enough to enjoy.

Cooler Master
In case you haven’t been convinced, they’ve even provided a blueprint.

KFConsole release date and price

We are definitely excited to get our hands on this groundbreaking tech and try it out for ourselves, but sadly neither KFC Gaming nor Cooler Master has revealed how much it will cost, or a possible release date just yet (if it does actually go to market in the first place).

Based on the specs and parts that have been revealed, we can estimate it to be roughly around $2,000, and that’s not counting the GPU (which was unspecified) and any other additional costs that KFC Gaming or Cooler Master decide to tack on.

KFC Gaming
Don’t worry, there’s solid plastic under the tray so you don’t get fried chicken crumbs on your hardware.

Based on the social media response to the console’s reveal, KFC Gaming might just be onto something here, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the KFConsole, ridiculous as it seems, is a hit if it’s able to do what it says.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if they plan on actually releasing it or if all of this is just one giant early April Fool’s joke.