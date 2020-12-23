GTA Online players warned about exploit that lets modders SWAT & DDoS users

GTA Online modders are reportedly completely ruining the experience for other players by using an exploit to access their personal information, DDoS or even SWAT them.

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online is normally one that, despite the chaos associated with the GTA franchise, is quite peaceful. Users work together to complete heists, earn cash, climb the ranks and explore more of San Andreas.

Now though, that peace has come under threat due to an exploit involving malicious mod menus that can force players out of single-player or invite-only sessions.

According to Twitter user thebrickprince, these menus are a “severe security risk” and the community shouldn’t underestimate just how troublesome they can be.

“These menus allow players to spoof their names and Rockstar IDs to make it impossible to report them,” the player warned. Furthermore, the modders can gain access to your IP address or Rockstar ID, causing them to know when certain players are online.

Once they know you’re online, the modders can, according to thebrickprince, make your life “a living hell” with the ability to DDoS you.

DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks weaponize multiple compromised computers and can boot users from the internet. The gist of it is that these attacks can make it impossible for users to play the game.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect, however, is that access to players’ information can potentially lead to swatting.

“People are oftentimes hurt in SWAT raids, sometimes even killed,” the player further noted in his desperate plea to Rockstar.

SWAT raids occur when police services are warned that a player’s house is a hotbed of criminal activity. As a result, armed SWAT teams are called into action.

Needless to say, all of this sounds catastrophic for members of the community. “You’ve sent cease and desists to menus before, please do it again. Please make changes to your game that don’t allow modders to do this. Please do something,” thebrickman begged, tagging Rockstar in the process.

So far, the gaming juggernaut has yet to respond to the exploit, but hopefully, it’s patched out and dealt with as soon as possible.