How to claim GTA Online Christmas day gifts for 2022

GTA Online’s annual festive celebrations are here, bringing snow, and scattering decorations around Los Santos. Players can also get their hands on some free presents. Here’s how to claim GTA Online’s holiday gifts.

The festive season is finally here, and snow is once again covering the streets of Los Santos as part of Rockstar Games’ celebrations.

This year’s annual winter update brought players a ton of content for the holidays, including the introduction of the new WM 29 Pistol and the return of the Railgun. Players can even get their hands on the creepy ‘The Gooch’ mask, of course referencing the popular movie The Grinch.

A Candy Cane melee weapon among many other cool items are also up for grabs if you log in during the festive period. With that said, here’s how to claim all GTA Online’s free holiday gifts courtesy of the developers.

How to claim GTA Online free Christmas gifts

To claim your free gifts, all you have to do is just have to log into GTA Online during the Festive Surprise event between December 22 and December 28.

Upon logging into your account, you’ll be greeted with a message notifying you that your free festive gifts have been awarded to your account.

All free GTA Online Christmas gifts

Here are all of GTA Online’s gifts that players will receive:

Candy Cane

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

Firework Rockets (20)

Full Snacks

Full Armor

Sticky Bombs (25)

Grenades (25)

Proximity Mines (5)

Molotovs (10)

As soon as you log in, these gifts will be instantly awarded to your character’s inventory and wardrobe.

Be sure to log in before December 28 to ensure you take full advantage of the free gifts. Thanks, Rockstar Games!