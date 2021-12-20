How to claim a free Rockstar game with GTA Trilogy Remaster

Rockstar Games are giving players more bang for their buck, as purchasing the GTA Trilogy remasters can net you an extra game in the process.

After months of waiting and speculation, players were able to finally get their hands on GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition on November 11. In the face of a mixed reception, Rockstar Games have begun to try to make amends for the various issues that ruined the launch.

To appease PC players, as various fixes are implemented, the developers are offering the chance to claim a free game from their catalog.

How to claim a free game with GTA Trilogy

If you’re after an extra game from Rockstar, all you need to do is purchase the GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition remasters on the Rockstar Launcher. From here, you’ll be given the option to redeem one of the following until January 5 2022:

Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition.

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

Additionally, if you’d prefer to increase your GTA Online wallet or Red Dead Redemption 2 currency, you can choose from either a Great White Shark card or 55 gold bars.

Originally Rockstar Games promised to add the untouched, classic version of the trilogy onto the Rockstar Launcher. This is still the case and players can still receive them, if they’ve already purchased the Definitive Edition remasters: “Everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost.”

Advertisement

Read More: How to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PS5 version

In a statement from the developers, they offered an apology for the underwhelming state of affairs: “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

As the developers continue to improve the remastered trilogy, players are still waiting for any news of a new GTA game, a potential GTA 6.