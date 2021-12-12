GTA 6 insider says fans should be “really worried” amid development issues

A Rockstar Games analyst has warned of “disappointment” with GTA 6, noting that development is apparently “chaotic” as the world awaits an announcement.

Even though players have apparently found teasers in GTA games, and leakers have made a wide range of claims about it, GTA 6 remains the biggest mystery in gaming.

Rockstar Games haven’t even confirmed if the follow to Grand Theft Auto V is in development, and their publishers, Take-Two, have continually remained tight-lipped.

A handful of reports have claimed that the game is being worked on, but won’t be announced for quite some time. Now, another claim has been made about the apparent “chaotic” development and lengthy wait for news.

The claims come from AccNGT – a games analyst who has been offering insights on Rockstar Games and even called the recently announced Star Wars game from Quantic Dream.

“Some people don’t realize how chaotic the development is,” the insider said, offering some details about GTA 6. “I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphics side.)”

AccNGT also stated that if Rockstar finally announces GTA 6 before the year is out, or in early 2022, players may have reason to be “really worried” about things. Though, they didn’t state what exactly.

Many Grand Theft Auto fans have, and will, point to the apparent rushed development of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which has been full of issues – both game-breaking and rather small.

For others, the apparent disappointment may come from the story, which one former Rockstar founder believes will be less “edgy” than before.

Of course, there’s no telling just how far along Rockstar is with GTA 6, and if they’re even close to announcing things. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.