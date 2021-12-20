How to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PS5 version

PS Plus subscribers are set for a surprise upgrade on their free digital copy of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The PS4 edition will become the next-gen PS5 edition, and here’s how players can score it.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of 2020’s biggest games. The long-awaited remake of a beloved classic arrived with the first part of its multi-release schedule. To make the game available to a wider audience that hadn’t a chance to experience it, it was made free to PS Plus subscribers on March 2, 2021.

The free version wasn’t the upgraded PS5 version though, as that was being used to push sales for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. However, it seems like enough time has passed now, and PS5 owners can now experience the game’s true form for nothing.

Advertisement

Let’s see how you can upgrade your copy of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Contents

How to upgrade FF7 Remake PS4 version to PS5

For players that already own the free, PS Plus version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you won’t have to do anything apart from an update. The patch to convert the game into the newer version will either download automatically or need to be activated manually based on your settings.

Once complete, players should be able to enjoy all the new features Square Enix added to the PS5 version.

When can players upgrade their version of the FF7 Remake?

The free upgrade will hit on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. To be 100% clear, this will only be available to PS Plus subscribers that added the Final Fantasy 7 Remake to their library during March 2021. Any existing subscribers that haven’t already added it will not be eligible for the free PS5 upgrade.

Advertisement

What’s the difference between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Many games receive some kind of free upgrade to improve the game’s visuals, load times, and add new features to make use of the newer console’s power.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is no different, and beneficiaries of the PS5 upgrade will experience the following:

DualSense support

Enhanced lighting

Faster load times

Fog effects

Improved textures

New photo mode

Other minor improvements are also sprinkled throughout, making this the most complete Final Fantasy 7 Remake to date. Final Fantasy fans will have plenty on their plate to keep them occupied going forward. Along with the FF7 Remake, FF XIV continues to flourish and there’s still a lot of buzz for the newest upcoming entry in the franchise — Final Fantasy 16.