 Cyberpunk 2077 infiltrates Night City as real life female V - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077 infiltrates Night City as real life female V

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:06

by Brent Koepp
CD Projekt Red / Instagram: @lucidinrapture, @nerdy.photography

A cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Cyberpunk 2077’s female protagonist V to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s transformation into the CD Projekt Red heroine will leave fans of the futuristic title in awe.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to hit stores this November. The futuristic title will make its debut just days after the launch of next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To celebrate CD Projekt Red’s futuristic project, a talented cosplayer transformed herself into female protagonist, V. The artist’s mind blowing re-creation is the perfect way for fans to get hyped up for the upcoming RPG.

Female v in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk protagonist female V got a redesign in 2020.

Cyberpunk cosplayer becomes real life female V

In the RPG’s story, humans modify every inch of their body to become the perfect versions of themselves. As a default, players will be given both a male and female V option, which they can customize to their heart’s desire.

Cosplayer Lucille ‘lucidinrapture‘ transformed herself into the Cyberpunk heroine with an insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘eclectic_cohesion‘ captured the artist posing as the character with her signature pistol.

Lucille absolutely nailed the RPG character’s look, cleverly braiding the left side of her hair to mimic V’s shaved head, while letting the rest of her locks hang over her right shoulder. She even included the modification lines that run under her left eye and to her temple.

In another shot taken by ‘redbelly_photography‘, the cosplayer mirrored V’s pose from the game’s box art. Players who pick up the physical edition of the game can have either the male or default, as the art is reversible.

Lucid gave viewers a full view of the costume on Instagram, showing just how detailed her work actually is. The artist’s brown jacket perfectly replicates every single patch, and she even brought V’s prosthetic blade to life, which rises up from her arm.

After multiple delays, players will finally get their hands on Cyberpunk on November 19. Thankfully, the title is playable on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will take advantage of the new hardware.

Although, fans wanting the absolute best version of the game on console will have to wait for the next-gen patch, which CD Projekt Red has revealed will arrive sometime in 2021 for free.

Death Note cosplayer flawlessly recreates Misa Amane in viral TikTok

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:36

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer sawyerrd next to Misa Amane
Madhouse / TikTok: sawyerrd

Female protagonist from popular anime Death Note, Misa Amane, has been perfectly recreated by a skillful TikTok cosplayer who went viral for her emulation of the darkly adorable character.

Released back in 2006, the anime version of Death Note remains to be a hugely popular show even to this day, with the combination of its psychological thriller based plot and fascinating characters proving to be a smash-hit.

The story follows a battle of intelligence and wit between Light Yagami, a student with a new found power to kill anyone he wishes with just their name, and L, a prodigy turned detective who is determined to pick off a mysterious killer with inconceivable powers.

Misa Amane holds up a pointer finger in a still from Death Note.
Viz Media
Death Note’s Misa Amane has become an iconic character for casual fans and cosplayers alike.

However one character, though occasionally divisive, has scooped up a sizable fan base; Misa Amane. Misa is a wannabe model with an adorable personality and a more than a crush on Light. Despite her cute demeanor, she harbors a dark past and even darker secrets that thrust her right into the center of the narrative.

One talented cosplayer sawyerrd decided to take Misa’s darker look on board, and recreated the popular anime character so well that several of the clips went viral on TikTok.

@sawyerrdOther girls? 💀 (I’m weirdly proud of this one) ##misa ##misaamane ##misacosplay ##misaamanecosplay ##cosplay ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##anime ##weeb♬ original sound – Kywie

The outfit itself is uncannily similar to the original design. Her white blond hair has a soft curl, with two tiny pigtails tied on the top of her head with black bands to emulate that anime hairstyle, whilst giving it a realistic edge.

Her makeup is perfectly applied, and sawyerrd has even stuck what appears to be gems beneath her lower eyelid which makes her eyes shimmer slightly, giving her a look that has elements of the classic bright anime style eyes.

The necklace is super intricate, a lace choker with delicate chains that hang in a criss-cross pattern with cross and heart charms that sum up Misa’s character perfectly. The lace gloves and intricate black bodice complete the look.

@sawyerrdShe’s dead? How unexpected! 😌💖 ##misa ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##misacosplay ##misaamane ##misaamanecosplay ##anime ##ScaryStories ##cosplay ##light♬ original sound – yeet yurt 🐝

Sawyerrd’s lip syncing skills were on point, mouthing along to some iconic Misa scenes, looking even more perfect as a live-action version of the popular character.

Fans clearly loved it too, with the most popular clips garnering over 100 thousand likes a piece, a great result for an even better cosplay.

