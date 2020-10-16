Cyberpunk 2077 infiltrates Night City as real life female V - Dexerto

A cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Cyberpunk 2077’s female protagonist V to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s transformation into the CD Projekt Red heroine will leave fans of the futuristic title in awe.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to hit stores this November. The futuristic title will make its debut just days after the launch of next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To celebrate CD Projekt Red’s futuristic project, a talented cosplayer transformed herself into female protagonist, V. The artist’s mind blowing re-creation is the perfect way for fans to get hyped up for the upcoming RPG.

Cyberpunk cosplayer becomes real life female V

In the RPG’s story, humans modify every inch of their body to become the perfect versions of themselves. As a default, players will be given both a male and female V option, which they can customize to their heart’s desire.

Cosplayer Lucille ‘lucidinrapture‘ transformed herself into the Cyberpunk heroine with an insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘eclectic_cohesion‘ captured the artist posing as the character with her signature pistol.

Lucille absolutely nailed the RPG character’s look, cleverly braiding the left side of her hair to mimic V’s shaved head, while letting the rest of her locks hang over her right shoulder. She even included the modification lines that run under her left eye and to her temple.

In another shot taken by ‘redbelly_photography‘, the cosplayer mirrored V’s pose from the game’s box art. Players who pick up the physical edition of the game can have either the male or default, as the art is reversible.

Lucid gave viewers a full view of the costume on Instagram, showing just how detailed her work actually is. The artist’s brown jacket perfectly replicates every single patch, and she even brought V’s prosthetic blade to life, which rises up from her arm.

After multiple delays, players will finally get their hands on Cyberpunk on November 19. Thankfully, the title is playable on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will take advantage of the new hardware.

Although, fans wanting the absolute best version of the game on console will have to wait for the next-gen patch, which CD Projekt Red has revealed will arrive sometime in 2021 for free.