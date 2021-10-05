GTA Trilogy confirmed by Rockstar’s official PC game launcher

The long-rumored GTA Trilogy Remaster appears to have been confirmed by Rockstar Games themselves after the GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas appeared on the company’s official PC launcher with new logos to boot.

The GTA Trilogy has been one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. With fans still anxiously awaiting GTA 6, all eyes have turned to remakes of the three blockbuster 3D titles from the PS2 and original Xbox generation of consoles.

Previously, we had seen Kotaku confirm the trilogy’s existence, claiming that they would be running on the Unreal Engine and now, in the Rockstar launcher, the three games have “Unreal” next to their names, indicating that this is indeed the case.

Following Kotaku’s report, the trilogy was then leaked by the South Korean ratings board, indicating it would be coming soon.

GTA Trilogy finally confirmed by Rockstar Games

Now, with the games showing up in the official Rockstar Games PC launcher, it’s just a matter of waiting for the titles to be announced by the company in the form of a trailer.

So far, all we have is a possible release of November 2021 to go off, so we could go from getting a trailer sometime in October to playing the games ourselves less than a full month later.

October 22nd is the 20th anniversary of GTA 3, so it’s also possible that Rockstar decides to mark the occasion by either announcing or releasing the games on that date.

It will be interesting to see how the graphics hold up and what kind of gameplay upgrades they receive, such as checkpoint systems found in later GTA titles.

Whatever the case, fans shouldn’t have much longer to wait now for their return trip to Liberty City, Vice City and 90s San Andreas.