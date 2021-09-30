GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remaster leaked by official rating

The rumored Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition remaster has been given an official rating in Korea, confirming the game will be on the way soon enough.

GTA Trilogy remastered has been leaked a handful of times now, with different leaks sharing conflicting information about the status of the highly anticipated title.

The newest info to come out about the trilogy is all the confirmation needed to believe that we’ll be getting these games quite soon.

GTA Trilogy remaster rated

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition has been rated by a rating board in Korea on September 30. With the game officially being rated, this is a good sign that the game’s release is fast approaching.

In our previous coverage of the game, leaks have noted that a potential release date could be way off, but with the game now being rated, it’s likely we will get a release date much sooner than expected. The trilogy had been leaked through GeForce NOW, which listed all three games getting remastered together including a GTA Liberty City Stories listing.

Another leak we previously reported on showed the trilogy might be coming out later than we anticipated, with a release date estimated to be sometime in 2022. With the rating coming through from Korea, this could be a sign the games are coming soon than expected.

The games set to be included in the trilogy are remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. We may be cruising around in 1080p in no time.