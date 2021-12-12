GTA RP on NoPixel still holds strong, with vast improvements of the servers and its mechanics, more roleplayers and even a public server added, NoPixel is constantly improving. The same can be said for its roleplayers.

In general, GTA RP consists of people roleplaying as other characters, which, in a sense, is the very essence of roleplay — you get to be who you want to be. And the NoPixel server is perfect for that.

As the most famous GTA RP server on the market, it tends to have some of the best characters. From small name streamers just starting out or doing it for fun, big ones like xQc and Sykkuno, to even people who just want to play without a stream. In turn, these differing personalities bring an abundant amount of content, whether it’s criminal roleplay, cop, or even just a normal person, the entertainment is there.

GTA RP players are now roleplaying themselves in NoPixel server

Thanks in part to Twitch streamer Moonmoon, a new type of roleplay character has resurfaced, but better — roleplaying as yourself, or the self-insert.

Self-inserts are as the words suggest, roleplayers inserting themselves into the NoPixel. That means that they get to play as themselves, react to events and situations as they would in real life and the like. But there’s a twist, these are exaggerated versions of themselves.

Whether it’s Moonmoon roleplaying as himself hanging out with his buddies, streamers Surefour and Garek in Los Santos to later come back to his wife or be it regular GTA RP streamer, Penta being himself but as a drug dealer while making sure people stay in line when it comes to roleplay, the content is entertaining.

At the end of the day, the roleplay in NoPixel keeps evolving, and GTA RP enjoyers seem to have no shortage of content.