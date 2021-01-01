GTA Online players transform classroom into incredible heist setup - Dexerto

It’s always important you have a clear and concise plan before you head into a heist. A group of school kids has ensured they’re ready for their next big job, transforming their classroom into a GTA Online heist setup.

There’s no doubt the planning behind a heist is often just as important as the job itself. It’s key you know the exact layout of the area you intend to rob and have a clear plan to follow.

That’s why no GTA heist planning meeting is complete without a whiteboard and marker pens. There’s certainly something special about handwriting down your plan, it just wouldn’t feel like a proper heist without it.

A group of school kids certainly agree with this sentiment, using their whiteboard to turn their classroom into an amazing GTA heist setup.

GTA Online players create perfect classroom heist setup

A group of school kids has taken GTA heist planning to a new level with their classroom setup. It’s one thing to plan out the heist in-game, but it’s another to write up all of your objectives on a whiteboard in front of you. The thread showing the setup was posted to the GTA Online subreddit has over 2100 upvotes at the time of writing.

Their plan centers around GTA Online’s new Cayo Perico heist that released on December 15. The job involves robbing the ruthless drug lord El Rubio and his exotic tropical island.

It’s obviously a tremendous amount of effort went into drawing the island and labeling each of the key locations. The amount of detail is incredible, they’ve even noted exactly how they’re going to infiltrate El Rubio’s paradise and what key item has the most value.

As you can see in the image, the group is set up and ready to start the Cayo Perico heist mission in front of the whiteboard. Although it must have taken them a long time to draw out, having the whiteboard plan above your screen is incredibly convenient. It saves pulling up the map and has all the key details you need with just a glance upwards.

While it won’t become the norm for all GTA Online players to invest in their own whiteboard, if you’re willing to put in the effort, it’s certainly one way you can take your GTA Online heists to another level.