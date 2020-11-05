New GTA V online patch notes: Caracara 4 x 4, Free handguns, discounts

GTA Online’s celebration of Halloween may have come to an end, but the rolling out of content and discounts does not. Keen Grand Theft Auto 5 players have a brand new podium vehicle to attain, some tasty new discounts, and more free cash to spend in this week’s GTA Online patch notes.
As with every GTA 5 update, we say goodbye to some great deals, and usher in some new ones. Players can look forward to the same pleasurable cocktail of GTA cash multipliers on specific races and events. Furthermore, the podium vehicle is another new expensive beast and there is also races/time trials to conquer.
As usual, Twitter’s very own TezFunz2 has providing these details ahead of time.
Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s new GTA online patch notes.
GTA Online November 5 update: Patch notes
Casino rewards vehicle
The Caracara 4 x 4 is up for grabs.
This week’s casino car is the smokin’ Caracara 4 x 4. This hulking monster is an ‘Off-Road’ specialist, and winning it will save you $875, 000.
According to the GTA Wiki website: “This is technically a pickup truck, in the same way that a machete could technically be used in self-defense. And if you so much as mention its six-wheel, machine-gun-toting big brother, the Caracara is going to defend itself all over your mangled corpse. You have been warned.”
It’s definitely worth a spin to obtain this brute.
New races, mission cash rewards & free gifts
This week’s new Premium Race.
If you’re looking to boost your net worth in GTA Online, now might be the best time to do it. It’s 3x GTA$ and RP this week on Target Assault Races.
It’s also 2x GTA$ and RP this week on these modes:
Biker Businesses
Freemode Events
Players will also be able to get their hands on a range of free handguns too!
There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: “Skulls” livery for Thurster.
Races/Time Trials
Premium Race: Taking Off
Time Trial: Up Chiliad
RC Time Trial: Little Seoul Park
Discounts
The Trophy Truck.
In this week’s discounts, players can expect big discounts on clubhouses and biker businesses to channel their inner MC fantasy.
40% Off: Clubhouses, Biker Businesses
There is also 40% Off select other vehicles too:
Trophy Truck
Desert Raid
Ramp Buggy
FMJ
Thruster
Barrage
Vagrant
PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.
Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
There’s also some new Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to kick off November in style. For more information on that and exclusive discounts for members, check out our GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards hub that’s updated regularly.
Whether you’re teaming up with a bunch of buddies or queuing up for some solo games, you’ll want to pick the very best Rogue Company characters. Make sure you use these five Rogues to help increase your ranked win rate.
While Rogue Company’s competitive mode offers no difference in terms of gameplay, the overall skill level is much higher. To help you increase your eliminations and win rate, we’ve put together a list of the best rogues you should be using in ranked. These characters will give you the tools needed to gain that competitive edge, so be sure to check out our guide below before you queue up for that next ranked match.
Saint
Saint is the backbone of the best-ranked team comps.
This lifesaving medic previously topped our Rogue Company character tier list, and it’s certainly not hard to see why. Not only does Saint’s MLX Mark 4 assault rifle deliver highly damage rounds, but it also is incredibly accurate. Saint is one of the few rogues in the current game who can scope in on their targets, achieving incredible accuracy during mid to long-range engagements.
Not only does Rogue Company’s resident medic have decent kill potential, his Revive Drone and passive also allow him to effortlessly save any downed teammates. Being able to rescue an ally without leaving cover is huge, particularly in high tiers of play where positioning is vital. If you’re tired of your teammates going down in the final rounds or wish to increase your squad’s survivability, then you can’t go wrong with Saint.
Talon
Talon’s Radar Dart provides game-changing info on enemy locations.
Having excellent map awareness and knowing the exact position of your enemies will drastically increase your ranked win rate. As a result, Talon joins those at the very top of the competition. The infamous enforcer provides vast amounts of intel with his Radar Dart, exposing any nearby enemies on your radar.
Once you have spotted any targets, you can convey this information to your team and begin setting up deadly ambushes. Talon excels at taking down his foes before they can even react. This effectively allows his team to aggressively push or defend the objective. While having a decent aim can give you the advantage in 1v1 fights, grabbing enemy intel is even more beneficial.
Chaac
Chaac proves that you play solo and still be effective in ranked.
Until Rogue Company goes free-to-play later this year, there will be many of you who will be queuing up for ranked games alone. While solo queue can be a mixed bag at the best of times, we found that Chaac is a fantastic pick for those that truly wish to carry their team. A current problem in Rogue Company is the lack of team revives, with many players often choosing to not aid downed teammates.
Fortunately, Chaac doesn’t need any help from his team. Should you get caught and enter the downed state, Chaac can simply use his Stim Pack to get back on his feet. If that wasn’t enough, his passive gives him increased health and grants him the ability to dodge roll when downed. This makes Chaac incredibly difficult to kill, particularly when you pair him with the supportive heals from Saint. His SKL-6 shotgun also does ludicrous damage and can quickly delete multiple foes during those sneaky close-quarter flanks.
Ronin
Ronin is one of the most versatile rogues in the current ranked meta.
Ronin is one of the most popular duelists in the game and while she may not share the enhanced movement abilities of Lancer, she does bring a lot of versatility to any team. The current meta favors rogues that can actively reveal enemy locations, so having a pick that can remain hidden from prying eyes is game-changing.
Ronin’s Ballistic Knife can be used both offensively and defensively. When attacking, simply throw the knife towards grouped enemies to force them out of cover and into the open. Not only will this give you the opportunity to catch fleeing enemies, it will also allow your team to aggressively flank around them.
Ronin’s explosive knife can also be planted behind common walkways and areas that see high player traffic. Unlike the other duelists in the game, Ronin’s KA30 assault rifle deals great damage at mid to long-range firefights. This is huge as Ronin can safely down enemies without the need to get into close-quarter firefights.
Dallas
Ranked games are won and lost on enemy information alone, so Dallas is always a good pick.
Dallas has been tearing up the battlefield since day one. This deadly rogue has the ability to reveal the closest enemy on the map, effectively recharging his Target Finder whenever he successfully downs an enemy. While it may seem like a risk vs reward ability, Dallas’ assault rife and DMR allow you to easily poke down multiple foes.
The additional 25 armor Dallas gets from the Headstrong perk also gives him a tremendous amount of survivability. In fact, killing this expert tracker can be incredibly difficult, especially when he knows your exact location. If you wish to actively hunt down your prey and send them reeling back to the spectator screen, then Dallas is your man.