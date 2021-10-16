GTA Online UFO location gives massive hint at upcoming Halloween Surprise event

The GTA Online and GTA 5 UFO locations could be dropping massive hints for the game’s next event as the Halloween Surprise update looms.

Players have noticed that there’s a UFO in GTA these days. The dynamic teaser has incited a ton of speculation and it only gets more interesting once you see what exactly it’s hovering above.

After the October 15 update, Rockstar Games introduced a flying saucer that looms over the ocean. This isn’t the first time fans have seen an alien craft in the game, and that’s precisely why people believe an alien event could be on the way.

GTA Online UFO location

To find the UFO in GTA 5 and GTA Online, go to Paleto Bay where you should see the saucer’s lights from miles away.

The flying object can be seen right off the edge of the largest peninsula between 10 PM and 3 AM in-game time. But beware if you’re trying to access the UFO with a vehicle.

As you approach, there’s a flash of light that disables any automobile as it comes near the saucer. Shortly after, the alien disappears and players are left stranded.

GTA Insider TezFunz2 and WildBrick142 said the UFO will appear in different locations on different days.

GTA UFO locations

Day 1: Just off Paleto Forest above the beach

Day 2: North point of the map near Paleto Bay

Day 3: Peak of Mt. Chiliad

Day 4: Around the lighthouse near Grapeseed coast

Day 5: Altruist Camp radio tower to the west of Mt. Chiliad

Day 6: Alien Camp near Sandy Shores

GTA UFO event teaser?

While we still have to wait to see what the studio is planning ahead of the GTA Online Halloween update, the location of the UFO doesn’t appear to be a coincidence.

GTA Online players noticed that on Day 2, the UFO spawns over the drowned saucer that’s been in the game for a while.

We’ve already had a few hints for this year’s Halloween event and it won’t be long before we know what Rockstar is planning with the UFO.