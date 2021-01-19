 GTA Online trick destroys Oppressor MK2 griefers with propeller planes - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA Online trick destroys Oppressor MK2 griefers with propeller planes

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:01

by Daniel Megarry
GTA Online MK2 Oppressor
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

A GTA Online player experienced an incredible bout of luck when they discovered they could take down an Oppressor MK2 with just a propeller plane.

The Pegassi Oppressor MK2 has become a hugely popular hoverbike ever since it was introduced as part of the After Hours update in 2018. Its ability to fly paired with homing missiles makes it a formidable vehicle.

Unfortunately, the overpowered nature of the MK2 makes it perfect for GTA Online griefers who want to cause havoc by provoking other players, especially those who are trying to complete missions.

But one cargo griefer got something they weren’t expecting when their target, who was completing a drop-off mission in a propeller plane, managed to avoid their onslaught and take them out with a simple maneuver.

GTA Online MK2 Oppressor
Rockstar Games
The MK2 Oppressor has become a popular choice for griefers in GTA Online.

Perfect GTA 5 Oppressor MK2 counter

A video shared by Reddit user medoansary on the GTA Online subreddit shows the hilarious moment in question.

While attempting to ‘Deliver the Meth to the drop-off’ in a propeller plane, they heard the infamous ‘lock-on’ noise which indicates that another player is targeting them with the Oppressor MK2’s homing missiles.

Given that the player was flying over the sea, they had to quickly find a way to survive the attack. As a last-ditch resort, they circled around and flew directly into the Oppressor MK2, instantly killing their opponent and sending the vehicle crashing into the water below.

Speaking of the surprise takedown, medoansary explained: “Honestly, I gave up hope as soon as I heard the lock-on beep and then I tried this. I didn’t think it would work but man was I laughing my ass off when it did.”

Honestly, I gave up hope as soon as I heard the lock-on beep and then I tried this lol. I didn’t think it would work but man was I laughing my ass off when it did from gtaonline

The clip had fellow GTA Online fans celebrating the “satisfying” success story, with many of them poking fun at the griefer for getting a taste of their own medicine, and enjoying the fact that they’d likely now have to pay insurance on their drowned Oppressor MK2.

“That guy definitely just deleted the game and posted an essay on the GTA forums about how broken and OP propellor planes are,” joked one Reddit user. Another added: “There’s a special place in hell for cargo griefers.”

This isn’t the first time GTA Online players have found solid vehicles to take down MK2 Oppressors. It was recently discovered that the MOC Cab can tank 70 homing missiles, making it the perfect MK2 counter.

Minecraft

How to breed turtles in Minecraft

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:58 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 15:59

by Alex Garton
Minecraft Turtle
Mojang

Share

Like most animals in Minecraft, turtles can provide players with a useful set of resources. However, players cannot simply kill turtles and loot their remains. Instead, it’s a process that requires you to keep the creatures safe and ensure their offspring grow up.

Harvesting resources from creatures in Minecraft usually means a player just has to kill the animal or mob. Then, they’ll then receive the item in the form of a drop and it’s just a case of repeating the process.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple when it comes to turtles and collecting their shells. Way back in 2018 when Mojang released the creatures into the game, they specifically stated that the animals were “endangered” so killing them wouldn’t make much sense.

Therefore, it’ll take a bit more than a swing of your sword to collect resources from a turtle.

How to make a turtle shell in Minecraft

Turtles Minecraft
Mojang
Turtles can be commonly found on warm beaches and will often spawn in pairs.

The resource we’re looking to collect from turtles is scutes. These are small pieces of shell dropped by the creature as they grow up. That means we’ll need to breed two of the animals to create baby turtles so we can raise them up into adults.

Here’s exactly how to breed two turtles in Minecraft:

How to breed turtles in Minecraft

  1. Collect Seagrass using shears – this can be found growing in most bodies of water in Minecraft
  2. Locate a pair of turtles – they usually spawn on beaches in warm biomes
  3. Right-click on each turtle with the Seagrass and they will breed
  4. The turtle will, after a short time, return to the beach and lay its eggs
  5. Protect the turtle eggs until they hatch – the eggs are fragile and can be destroyed by mobs

After the eggs have hatched, you’ll need to continue to protect the baby turtles as they grow up. Feeding them Seagrass will speed up their growth by 10% and help them reach adulthood faster.

Each fully grown turtles will provide you with a single scute, so make sure you keep every single one safe from predators.

What is a turtle shell used for in Minecraft?

Turtle shell recipe
Mojang
It requires five scutes to craft a turtle shell.

To create a turtle shell, you’ll need to collect five scutes and arrange them in the order shown above. The shell can be worn in the helmet slot and grants its user the Water Breathing status. This effectively gives you 10 seconds of extra breathing time while underwater.

Of course, this makes the shells incredibly useful while exploring underwater caverns and hidden areas. It’s worth noting that the turtle shell offers the same amount of defensive points as gold, chainmail, and iron helmets.

Hopefully, that’s taught you exactly how to breed turtles and craft your own turtle shell. It’s fair to say it’s quite a tedious process but it’s definitely worth it if you’re looking to do some underwater exploration.