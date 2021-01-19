GTA Online trick destroys Oppressor MK2 griefers with propeller planes - Dexerto

A GTA Online player experienced an incredible bout of luck when they discovered they could take down an Oppressor MK2 with just a propeller plane.

The Pegassi Oppressor MK2 has become a hugely popular hoverbike ever since it was introduced as part of the After Hours update in 2018. Its ability to fly paired with homing missiles makes it a formidable vehicle.

Unfortunately, the overpowered nature of the MK2 makes it perfect for GTA Online griefers who want to cause havoc by provoking other players, especially those who are trying to complete missions.

But one cargo griefer got something they weren’t expecting when their target, who was completing a drop-off mission in a propeller plane, managed to avoid their onslaught and take them out with a simple maneuver.

Perfect GTA 5 Oppressor MK2 counter

A video shared by Reddit user medoansary on the GTA Online subreddit shows the hilarious moment in question.

While attempting to ‘Deliver the Meth to the drop-off’ in a propeller plane, they heard the infamous ‘lock-on’ noise which indicates that another player is targeting them with the Oppressor MK2’s homing missiles.

Given that the player was flying over the sea, they had to quickly find a way to survive the attack. As a last-ditch resort, they circled around and flew directly into the Oppressor MK2, instantly killing their opponent and sending the vehicle crashing into the water below.

Speaking of the surprise takedown, medoansary explained: “Honestly, I gave up hope as soon as I heard the lock-on beep and then I tried this. I didn’t think it would work but man was I laughing my ass off when it did.”

The clip had fellow GTA Online fans celebrating the “satisfying” success story, with many of them poking fun at the griefer for getting a taste of their own medicine, and enjoying the fact that they’d likely now have to pay insurance on their drowned Oppressor MK2.

“That guy definitely just deleted the game and posted an essay on the GTA forums about how broken and OP propellor planes are,” joked one Reddit user. Another added: “There’s a special place in hell for cargo griefers.”

This isn’t the first time GTA Online players have found solid vehicles to take down MK2 Oppressors. It was recently discovered that the MOC Cab can tank 70 homing missiles, making it the perfect MK2 counter.