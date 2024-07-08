GTA Online fans mock “sad” players who wait months to get revenge

GTA Online fans have mocked a player who claimed they’ve waited months to claim revenge in-game, as it turns out some of them have had similar experiences.

While a lot of GTA Online players prefer to stick to smaller lobbies, using their friends to grind out business jobs, many others still try their best to actually progress while in lawless public lobbies.

Playing in a public lobby puts you at risk of coming across hackers, but the worst thing might be those players who decide that they just want to kill anyone they come across – again and again and again. It’s a genuine pain.

There are also players who hold onto grudges after being killed. In fact, as Redditor itsKillShot677 put it, one player claimed they’d be trying to get revenge for almost a year, and others have had similar experiences.

“This little gremlin is still angry about me killing him more than half a year ago… he kept bragging about 143 livestream viewers too,” they said, revealing an in-game message from the player who’d been waiting for revenge since December 2023.

“I had something similar happen to me but my opponent didn’t specify the time he just said 4 months ago, it’s honestly sad,” one player said. “Like I hold a grudge and like to get revenge but this is next level,” another added. “Rent free for over 6 months is impressive,” commented another.

Two other GTA fans had even had a run-in with the same player that itsKillShot677 did. “Yo I ran into this guy like a few days ago and he sent me the same thing. I just laughed it off,” one of them said.

Others commented that they’d taken a note of the player’s name and were preparing to “grief” him in order to get a similar response.

“Just added the guy as a friend on Xbox. If I see them on GTA I’m definitely joining,” another player added.