GTA Online players blast “massive Rockstar L” with police cars in Chop Shop update

GTA Online players have got a few issues with the new police cars that are for sale following the Chop Shop update, with some blasting them as a “massive L” from Rockstar.

When Rockstar Games confirmed that the GTA 6 reveal would happen in early December, many GTA Online fans were fearful about the annual winter update.

That winter update – known as the Chop Shop update – was finally released on December 12, bringing in the Salvage Yard business, a new weapon in the form of the Battle Rifle, the ability to see animals roaming Los Santos, and, of course, a whole host of new cars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In that crop of new vehicles are three police cars – two cruisers and a riot van – with several others to be released as a part of the drip-feed process too. While fans were initially pumped about pretending to be a cop in GTA Online, things have taken a bit of a turn.

That’s right, a number of players have hit out at Rockstar over the new cars, with one of the main complaints being that they are simply too expensive for what they offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Seeing the price of police vehicles, it seems like Rockstar wanted to play a prank on us ahead of April Fool’s Day. Well, just think that a submarine is much cheaper,” said one annoyed player. “I like that they exist but I don’t like that they made them comically expensive for what they are,” another said. “8 years too late and 3.49 million too much,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

One player, Redditor igotmemes4days, pointed out that the riot van is labeled as being customizable but that isn’t the case. “And it blows up in 1 explosion and doesn’t even have bulletproof tires. Massive Rockstar L,” agreed GG1312.

Article continues after ad

Some players stated that things would be fine had Rockstar added police-themed missions alongside their release.

Those missions are, again, part of the drip-feed with this update and will come later down the line. Hopefully, a price cut comes alongside that too, because it’s cheaper to start up multiple businesses than buy one of the cruisers.