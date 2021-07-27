GTA Online player shows power of Turners update by creating his real car in-game

A GTA Online player recreated his own Mazda RX7 thanks to the Los Santos Tuners update, and it’s being praised as the “ultimate flex” with how perfectly he matched up his character in-game.

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners patch update brought in a ton of content to the summer lineup of updates that starred 10 brand new cars entering the game – including the Annis ZR350.

While there’s plenty of time to save up and collect the ZR350, along with the other assortment of cars on the way, Reddit user ‘Nisaja’ wasted no time in fixing his up to look like his real life ride.

“So happy the RX7 is finally in GTA Online! Made it look exactly like mine. Clean,” Nisaja said, with a pretty convincing side-by-side image of his Online character and IRL portrait.

The GTA Online community were fairly impressed with the post getting over 18,000 upvotes and plenty of love from different players.

“I had to stare at this for longer than I’m ready to admit before I realised which one was GTA and which one was RL,” one user joked.

“Bro, that’s a real pic at the bottom ? I cannot tell the difference… ” another person said.

Nisaja explained how he had to rebuild his car from being a ‘non-starter’ to get it to run, which is apart from acquiring and customizing the ZR350 that typically goes for $1,211,250 – $1,615,000 in-game.

So far GTA’s Los Santos Tuners has been a bright spot for players as Rockstar’s summer releases are giving players more content to sift through.

While players would like some change to things like the LS Car Meet, there’s been plenty to enjoy in the latest patch.

GTA Online still has some cars left to come throughout the Los Santos Tuners event, and it’ll be interesting to see if more players find their perfect match too.