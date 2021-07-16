All new cars coming in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners patch update

Rockstar is getting ready to launch their GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners patch update as part of their summer of content, and here are all the 10 new cars coming at launch.

The Los Santos Summer Special is all about racing, with the devs putting a spotlight on the car culture that’s been cultivated throughout the GTA franchise and loved by Online’s massive community.

As such, Rockstar are bringing in a total of 17 new cars in the Los Santos Tuners patch scheduled to release on July 20. This is on top of the new Deadline Arenas, Stunt Races, and more that’s been added to the game.

New GTA Online cars

Dealerships across Los Santos are going to get a fresh lineup of rides for players to cop. People are already saving up for what could be an expensive summer in GTA Online.

Everyone’s going to show up to the upcoming LS Car Meets with the best in their collection tuned-up to beat out every other racer to earn some Rep.

Check out the 10 cars coming at launch, and Dexerto will update this post with the remaining seven that will be announced throughout the summer!

Annis Remus

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Euros

Vapid Dominator GTT

Annis ZR350

Dinka RT3000

Vulkar Warrener HKR

Obey Tailgater S

Dinka Jester RR

Along with the new cars, Rockstar also announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online will make select cars upgradable with all new speed improvements among others.

There’s going to be a lot more news to come on GTA Online’s new Los Santos Tuners update, so stay tuned to Dexerto’s GTA hub and on our socials @GTA_INTEL.