GTA Online fans rally behind big change to LS Car Meet after update

GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners update has only been live for a matter of days but already some GTA 5 fans want changes, especially to the way rep works.

After weeks of waiting, GTA Online’s 2021 summer update finally hit the live servers on July 20, bringing the Los Santos Tuners add-on to Los Santos.

The new content has already proven popular with players, especially those who love their cars as there are new rides to purchase and fresh races to run.

There is also the addition of Car Meet rep where, for doing certain activities and objectives, you can rank up your LS Car Meet level and unlock better items, car discounts, and more.

The rep works similarly to how the classic RP system where, you can get rep from just standing around or from completing certain missions, as well as everything in between. Yet, some players have urged Rockstar to make it different.

The idea comes from Redditor cryogenicToast1, who suggested that players should be able to Car Meet rep from Auto Shop contracts and Car Deliveries.