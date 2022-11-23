GTA Online Black Friday deals: Cars, planes, apartments & more

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Black Friday deals are hitting Grand Theft Auto Online with a number of vehicles and apartments being heavily discounted. So, here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, Rockstar Games have made a point of celebrating real-world holidays and events in Grand Theft Auto Online in a number of different ways.

Massive celebrations like Christmas and July 4th have a huge influence on the virtual streets of Los Santos, with snow and decorations covering the city around Christmas, for example. Smaller holidays like Valentine’s Day are also celebrated, but these are a little more lowkey.

Thanksgiving has also been one that GTA Online players are able to celebrate, and that also means Black Friday deals that are in line with the biggest shopping period of the year. And that’s happening again in 2022.

GTA Online Black Friday discounts (2022)

That’s right, Rockstar are bringing back a number of discounts for Black Friday in GTA Online, with a number of cars, planes, helicopters, boats, and even apartments having their price tags slashed.

These discounts will be pretty significant, ranging in the region of 40-50% off, with some of the most sought-after vehicles in the game having their price tag cut in half.

This includes the Oppressor MK2, Pegassi Toreador, Buckinham Luxor, and HVY Chernobog. Super Yacht upgrades and Casino apartments decorations are also 50%, so you can decorate to your heart’s desire.

Like with everything else on Black Friday, these deals are going to be extremely limited. You’ll have from November 25 to November 28 to get your hands on them, so be sure to log-in to GTA Online at some point if you want something off the list.

Seeing as they’re going to be massively discounted this time around, things on the list are unlikely to see their prices cut in a similar fashion for quite some time. So don’t miss out!