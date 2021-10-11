GTA fans angered by rumored price of San Andreas & Vice City remasters

Rockstar Games announced their highly anticipated GTA Trilogy remasters to the world, but early price listings aren’t impressing fans all that much.

Despite receiving various upscale and ports over the years, Rockstar Games are celebrating the 20th anniversary of GTA 3 in style, with the announcement of the Remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Promising modern gameplay enhancements and fidelity upgrades for both current and last-gen systems, players will get to revisit all the iconic cities and stories once again.

Though, if players want to board the next flight to Vice City, then they better save up, as an early product listing has indicated just how pricey the remasters will be.

Fans aren’t happy with Rockstar’s supposed pricing

Considering the titles in the Definitive Edition remasters are all nearly two decades old, fans might have thought Rockstar would price them a bit on the cheaper side. This unfortunately might be just wishful thinking.

Rockstar hasn’t officially announced a price just yet, but several listings have cropped up from different retailers, putting it at a full-priced release – in other words, a $70 game like something brand-new on the shelf.

Fans of the series have already begun to voice their concern, claiming that “Rockstar has gone mental” with the reported pricing given other remasters don’t cost as much.

$70 for 20 year old PS2 games. Rockstar has gone mental💀 — Doog (@Doog_919) October 10, 2021

I'll pass on the price…probably will pick it up cheaper when it's online on FB marketplace 😅🤣🤣 — MRSQLIFE (@MrSQLIFE) October 10, 2021

Then I hope it's properly made remasters and not just the same old graphics but in 4k resolution. — OmegaWyrm (@Omegawyrm76) October 11, 2021

Players will be expecting a lot of bang for their buck if Rockstar is promising to deliver meaningful enhancements to the trilogy. “If they don’t at least look like GTA4, Rockstar can keep it for that price” another frustrated fan added.

Not everyone is disappointed by the apparent pricing though, with some fans adding that “70 dollars for 3 games is fine,” while others are willing to pay more for their nostalgia trip.

Ultimately, these listings are most likely placeholders and things will change, but we’ll have to wait and see what Rockstar says.