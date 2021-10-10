GTA Online leaker suggests fan-favorite character finally set to appear

GTA Online players are set to run into a familiar face in the game’s next update, and it looks like they could be coming from Liberty City and GTA 4.

Just like their predecessors, both GTA 5 and GTA Online have plenty of references to older games and classic characters.

GTA 4’s Niko and Roman Bellic are both referenced in GTA 5 in different ways, regardless of how you may have finished the previous Grand Theft Auto game.

They aren’t the only ones, of course, as you’ve got Johnny Klebitz, Lazlow, and Patrick McReary to name but a few. Though, they look set to be joined by another familiar face that should have already received a phone call from in GTA Online.

Following the announcement of the GTA Remaster Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar noted that players will “meet well-known contacts and familiar friends” in the game’s next update as they look to “expand their legit businesses.”

Well, according to well-known Rockstar insider TezFun2, that familiar face should be Tony Prince – the nightclub owner from GTA 4 who is the central focal point of the popular ‘The Ballad of Gay Tony’ story add-on.

Prince has already made his presence felt in GTA Online as a part of the After Hours update. He’s the one who’ll call you on occasion and try to get you to buy a nightclub, if you haven’t done so already. Though, he’s a slippy character to actually meet as he conducts business over the phone.

Rockstar announced that we are to expect to meet well-known contacts and familiar friends to help expand their "legit business" as part of #GTAOnline next update. Based on the findings below, I believe that's a hint signaling the return of Tony Prince and his Nightclub business. https://t.co/4TTKeqvfzH — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 8, 2021

Which other GTA characters could appear in GTA Online’s next update?

While all the signs seem to point to Prince’s arrival, he’s not the only one who fans think could show up. As noted, the Bellic cousins are referenced in GTA 5 as being alive and they had a “legit business” with the taxi company.

Though, at the end of the day, TezFun has always been reliable and if anyone is going to know, it’s him. So, look forward to meeting ‘Gay Tony’ if you haven’t had the pleasure of doing so before.