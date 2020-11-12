 Rockstar teases new GTA Online heist amid new $100 Billion challenge - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

Rockstar teases new GTA Online heist amid new $100 Billion challenge

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:48

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA Online Heist Challenge
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

Rockstar Games has already begun to tease its next big Grand Theft Auto Online heist, as ‘The Heist Challenge’ is underway.

On November 12, Rockstar announced The Heist Challenge, where users need to steal $100 billion as a community.

“To help get ready for the upcoming release of the next evolution in Heist gameplay, the GTA Online community has the chance to take down a special kind of score,” they said.

Completing any Heist Finale over the next seven days will contribute to the global haul. If players can complete the task by November 18, the entire community will be given a new vehicle for free.

While all this sounds great, there’s still no telling what the new heist will be, or how it will “evolve” gameplay.

Previously, Rockstar has stated that its next heist will be in “an entirely new location.” It is a rather vague statement and has caused many players to wonder just what the company has in store.

New heist teased?

That all said, some players have discovered clues pointing to the new heist. Twitter user ‘TezFunz2’ posted some photos detailing his findings.

GTA Online Diamond Casino Construction
Twitter/TezFunz2/Rockstar Games
New construction has begun at the Diamond casino.

Over at the Diamond Casino, some construction work has begun. This seems rather odd, because the previous heist took place at the casino, so it’s possible this could be related to prep work.

It’s also possible that the new heist returns to the casino in this new location currently under construction.

Notably, Tom Connors also sends players a message reading: “Dear member, in spite of construction work at the Diamond, please be assured noise levels are low and champagne sales are high.”

Message from Tom in GTA Online
Twitter/TezFunz2/Rockstar Games
Tom doesn’t reveal what is under construction.

It will be interesting to see if this new heist ends up correlating to the rerelease of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 in the near future, where GTA Online will be free for the first three months.

Not much is known so far about the Rockstar hit and its next-gen port, except that it will be available in the second half of 2021 and will feature some improvements to graphics and performance.

FIFA

Top 5 players from TOTW 7 that you need for your FUT squad

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:43

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Top 5
Dexerto/FIFA Rosters

Share

TOTW 7

Team of the Week 7 is live in FIFA 21, which means there are 23 new cards for you to check out. Out of these 23, here are our top 5 picks for players you need on your squad. 

Team of the Week 7 is full of great cards that can help your team. There are obvious ones like Messi and Fernandes, and then some… less obvious picks. Here, we will discuss the top 5 players that might slide under the radar for you to pick up to help you out.

So, let’s get right into it then:

5. James Tavernier

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
FUTWIZ
Tavernier is a cheap and effective defender

Tavernier might get overlooked since he doesn’t play in a major league, but this card is solid. He still has an English nationality, so he still has good chemistry with many popular players like Joe Gomez and Jadon Sancho.

His stats are great for his role, as well. He has a 91 pace, 80 passing and dribbling, 74 defense and 84 physical. As an RB, these stats benefit him while trying to keep up with opposing wingers and strikers.

4. Koen Casteels

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
FUTWIZ
Casteels becomes one of the top Bundesliga Keepers

Casteels gives Bundesliga fans a great option in the net. He’s 6’6, which helps him get to balls that shorter Keepers can’t. His stats are quite nice too, as he has 85 diving, 84 handling, 87 reflexes, and 85 positioning.

While Manuel Neuer may still be the top option for a Bundesliga Keeper, Casteels also has his advantages. He’s from Belgium, which offers different chemistry bonuses than Neuer who’s from Germany.

3. Ibrahima Konate

TOTW 7 FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Konate is a solid French CB

Konate is a French CB in the Bundesliga. French players are always valuable, given how many chemistry links they have with top players. Konate links up well with Ferland Mendy, one of the most valuable RBs. He also links up with Alphonso Davies, who’s also in the Bundesliga.

Konate isn’t just valuable for his chemistry though, his 78 Pace makes him one of the quicker CBs on the market. He also has an 84 defense and 82 physical, which will help him when it comes to tackling and getting the ball back.

2. Sergi Roberto

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
FUTWIZ
Sergi Roberto is a great two-way player

The Spanish RB from Barcelona gets a nice little boost to his pace and his defense for his Team of the Week 7 card. With his 4-star skill moves and excellent passing and dribbling, Sergi Roberto is a very well-rounded player who can play both defensively and aggressively.

If you’re looking for a Spanish player who can run the field and act as a defender and a playmaker, Sergi Roberto is your best option. He has a 95 stamina rating, so he doesn’t tire easily either. Be sure to include him on aggressive Spanish teams.

1. Hirving Lozano

FIFA 21 TOTW 7
FUTWIZ
Lozano is an excellent Serie A player

Napoli’s RM brings some excellent stats to the table. His 97 pace means you won’t have to use a chemistry style like Hunter or Shadow, you can go for something to help out his other attributes. His other stats aren’t so shabby, either.

Lozano has an odd combination for chemistry links, as he’s Mexican playing in Serie A. Unfortunately, this means that you will likely have to play him with other Serie A players or use him as a sub. Nevertheless, this is an excellent card that will surely go for a good price on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market.