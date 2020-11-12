Rockstar teases new GTA Online heist amid new $100 Billion challenge - Dexerto

Rockstar Games has already begun to tease its next big Grand Theft Auto Online heist, as ‘The Heist Challenge’ is underway.

On November 12, Rockstar announced The Heist Challenge, where users need to steal $100 billion as a community.

“To help get ready for the upcoming release of the next evolution in Heist gameplay, the GTA Online community has the chance to take down a special kind of score,” they said.

Completing any Heist Finale over the next seven days will contribute to the global haul. If players can complete the task by November 18, the entire community will be given a new vehicle for free.

The Heist Challenge If the community can collectively steal GTA$100 Billion across all GTA Online Heist Finales between now and November 18th, we’ll reward everybody with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December. Details: https://t.co/k4RdsMacv7 pic.twitter.com/X0PuQMS3M4 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 12, 2020

While all this sounds great, there’s still no telling what the new heist will be, or how it will “evolve” gameplay.

Previously, Rockstar has stated that its next heist will be in “an entirely new location.” It is a rather vague statement and has caused many players to wonder just what the company has in store.

New heist teased?

That all said, some players have discovered clues pointing to the new heist. Twitter user ‘TezFunz2’ posted some photos detailing his findings.

Over at the Diamond Casino, some construction work has begun. This seems rather odd, because the previous heist took place at the casino, so it’s possible this could be related to prep work.

It’s also possible that the new heist returns to the casino in this new location currently under construction.

Notably, Tom Connors also sends players a message reading: “Dear member, in spite of construction work at the Diamond, please be assured noise levels are low and champagne sales are high.”

It will be interesting to see if this new heist ends up correlating to the rerelease of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 in the near future, where GTA Online will be free for the first three months.

Not much is known so far about the Rockstar hit and its next-gen port, except that it will be available in the second half of 2021 and will feature some improvements to graphics and performance.