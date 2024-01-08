GTA 6 reveal trailer gets the Elder Scrolls treatment in hysterical recreation

The GTA 6 trailer has shaken off the sand of the vibrant Vice City in favor of some Vvaardenfell ash. For those of you who aren’t massive nerds, that means someone recreated it in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

It feels like a lifetime ago that the GTA 6 reveal trailer was unceremoniously leaked, forcing Rockstar’s hand to give us the goods early. Of course, it feels like there’s another lifetime between us and the game’s 2025 release.

Fans had been so eager for the next installment of the GTA franchise that the trailer for GTA 6 drew in more views in two days than the GTA 5 trailer did in ten years. With nothing to do but wait, fans have started a trend of recreating the GTA 6 trailer in other games including Cyberpunk 2077 and Minecraft.

The next installment of this creative venture comes courtesy of Twitter user Micky D who has done their best to capture the essence of the GTA 6 trailer using clips from The Elder Scrolls 3. It’s remarkable how similar Florida is to the nightmarish Hellscape of Morrowind.

Micky D’s recreation is of course backed by the Tom Petty banger Love is a Long Road but rather than the beaches of Vice City, it begins with a pan over the coastline of Morrowind.

The game’s dated graphics add an undertone of hilarity as the low poly NPCs move throughout the world. A brief shot of what is meant to be a strip club is particularly chuckle-inducing.

Rather than the more grounded wildlife of Rockstar’s Florida stand-in, flamingoes, and reptiles are replaced with the horrifying creatures that make Morrowind their home. There are the oddly tentacled and gigantic Netch’s, as well as some hideous bug used in a pretty stellar recreation of the GTA 6 trailer’s alligator in a convenience store.

Micky D actually went the extra mile and even added some TikTok-style overlays to really capture the vibe of the original trailer. Their user names are even cheeky nods to events in The Elder Scrolls 3.

While the mushroom huts of Morrowind may not be as glamorous as the highrise apartments of Vice City, Micky D did a pretty great job with what they had.

The recreation is definitely worth a watch for fans of either franchise and we’ve added the original GTA 6 trailer so the seven people on the planet who haven’t seen it yet can compare the two.