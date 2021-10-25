GTA 6 reveal easter egg supposedly hidden in Remastered Trilogy trailer

Some Grand Theft Auto fans believe that the trailer for the GTA Trilogy remasters may hold some clues about the reveal of GTA 6, with some suggesting a date was hidden in plain sight.

It’s been ten years since Rockstar Games first announced GTA 5, but the wait for an announcement about GTA 6 is still ongoing. Many fans assumed that the developers would have announced it by now and started building towards a release date, but that’s not happened.

Instead, the only new GTA release coming soon is the GTA Trilogy remastered definitive edition. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have been given a modern-day facelift, and plenty of fans are excited to dive back in for the nostalgia trip.

However, there are some who believe that the remasters may hold the key to getting a GTA 6 reveal, and maybe even getting a release date to look forward to.

After Rockstar dropped the trailer showcasing the new look that the remastered games would have, players started combing through it scene-by-scene hoping to find some secrets.

Well, it appears they may have found one. During the scene where Tommy Vercetti is riding a motorbike, his license plate has the Vice City tag above the letters ‘ICSLV’.

Some fans have quickly taken that to mean “Vice City is coming soon” with the LV representing 55 in roman numerals. 55 days after the trailer was dropped would be December 16, a date that has previously been mooted as a reveal for GTA 6 by some supposed leakers.

Now, of course, this is just a theory from fans and they could have found something that they believe is a hint from Rockstar, but turns out to be nothing at all.

With the developers releasing the remasters and working on a next-gen port for GTA 5, a reveal of GTA 6 seems a bit unrealistic but we’ll have to wait and see.